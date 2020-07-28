CHICAGO, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics announced today that it has been named one of “ 2020’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in Chicago® ” by the National Association of Business Resources. The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program recognizes companies that deliver “exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees.”



Based in Chicago, Redwood Logistics is one of the fastest growing supply chain and logistics companies in North America and is a privately held top-100 provider of a wide range of strategically integrated transportation and logistics services. Redwood continues to invest in people and technology and leverages their significant investments in its Redwood Connect and cloud technologies to manage over $3.5 billion in freight under management and deliver digital freight brokerage solutions to its customers and carrier partners.

“We’ve worked hard to establish a vibrant and inclusive culture at Redwood and are immensely proud of our growth to more than 400 employees in Chicago,” said Todd Berger, President of Redwood Logistics. “The caliber of great companies on the 2020 Best & Brightest List speaks to Chicago’s status as a destination point for professionals across industries, and we’re honored to be counted among them.”

In November Redwood was named one of the Chicago Tribune’s Top Workplaces for 2019 for its 7th year in a row. Redwood was also recognized as a Best and Brightest Company to Work for in Chicago in 2019.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition assesses organizations based on categories including communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition and retention.

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has been providing solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 18 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management, and innovative platform services that simplify the integration of disparate supply chain technology. Redwood Logistics connects its diverse roster of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology, and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, connect with us at www.redwoodlogistics.com .