Total contract drilling revenues were $930 million (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $983 million), compared with $759 million in the first quarter of 2020 (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $807 million);

Revenue efficiency (1) was 97.2%, compared with 94.4% in the prior quarter;

Operating and maintenance expense was $525 million, compared with $540 million in the prior period;

Net loss attributable to controlling interest was $497 million, $0.81 per diluted share, compared with net loss attributable to controlling interest of $392 million, $0.64 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020;

Adjusted net loss was $1 million, excluding $496 million of net unfavorable items. This compares with adjusted net loss of $187 million, $0.30 per diluted share, in the previous quarter;

Adjusted EBITDA was $418 million, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $235 million in the prior quarter; and

Contract backlog was $8.9 billion as of the July 2020 Fleet Status Report.

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) today reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $497 million, $0.81 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Second quarter 2020 results included net unfavorable items of $496 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, as follows:

$430 million, $0.70 per diluted share, loss on impairment of assets

$59 million, $0.10 per diluted share, loss on impairment of an investment in an unconsolidated affiliate

$10 million, $0.02 per diluted share, related to discrete tax items; and

$1 million in restructuring costs.

These unfavorable items were partially offset by:

$4 million, $0.01 per diluted share, gain on retirement of debt.

After consideration of these net unfavorable items, second quarter 2020 adjusted net loss was $1 million.

Contract drilling revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2020, increased sequentially by $171 million, primarily due to $177 million of revenues recognized in second quarter 2020, resulting from a settlement agreement with a customer for performance disputes.

Additionally, the second quarter was favorably impacted by higher revenue efficiency, and an early termination fee of $21 million for Paul B. Loyd Jr., offset by lower revenues due to reductions in dayrates and a non-cash revenue reduction of $53 million, compared to $48 million in the prior quarter, from contract intangible amortization associated with the Songa and Ocean Rig acquisitions.

Operating and maintenance expense was $525 million, compared with $540 million in the prior quarter. The sequential decrease was the result of lower in-service maintenance cost across our fleet, partially offset by $30 million of higher costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

General and administrative expense was $45 million, as compared to $43 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $153 million, compared with $160 million, in the prior quarter. Interest income was $4 million, compared with $9 million in the previous quarter.

The Effective Tax Rate(2) was (6.8)%, down from 1.1% in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to various discrete period tax items, including revenues recognized for settlement of disputes. The Effective Tax Rate excluding discrete items was (15.0)% compared to (9.5)% in previous quarter.

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities were $87 million, compared to $(48) million in the prior quarter. The second quarter cash provided by operating activities increased primarily due to collections of certain receivables and decreased income tax payments.

Second quarter 2020 capital expenditures of $46 million decreased primarily due to reduced expenditures for our newbuild rigs under construction. This compares with $107 million in the previous quarter.

"I recognize and thank the entire Transocean team for producing strong second quarter operating and financial results during these unprecedented times," said Jeremy Thigpen, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our revenue efficiency of 97% demonstrates our unwavering commitment to delivering reliable and efficient operations for our customers, while keeping personnel on our rigs safe and healthy.”

Thigpen added, “Furthermore, we are excited to have secured a contract, subject to a final investment decision by our customers, that will result in upgrading Deepwater Atlas into the industry’s second 20,000 PSI ultra-deepwater drillship. This contract is meaningful as it moves us closer towards securing backlog for our remaining newbuild drillship, and clearly demonstrates our customer’s confidence in Transocean as the undisputed leader in ultra-deepwater drilling.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present our operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (U.S. GAAP). We believe certain financial measures, such as Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under U.S. GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. Such non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

All non-GAAP measure reconciliations to the most comparative U.S. GAAP measures are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com.

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and believes that it operates one of the most versatile offshore drilling fleets in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates a fleet of 39 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 12 harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships.

For more information about Transocean, please visit: www.deepwater.com.

Conference Call Information

Transocean will conduct a teleconference starting at 9 a.m. EDT, 3 p.m. CEST, on Thursday, July 30, 2020, to discuss the results. To participate, dial +1 334-777-6978 and refer to conference code 9017399 approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The teleconference will be simulcast in a listen-only mode at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, News, and Webcasts. Supplemental materials that may be referenced during the teleconference will be available at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, Financial Reports.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 12 p.m. EDT, 6 p.m. CEST, on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The replay, which will be archived for approximately 30 days, can be accessed at +1 719-457-0820, passcode 9017399 and pin 5449. The replay will also be available on the company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements described herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements could contain words such as "possible," "intend," "will," "if," "expect," or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, estimated duration of customer contracts, contract dayrate amounts, future contract commencement dates and locations, planned shipyard projects and other out-of-service time, sales of drilling units, timing of the company’s newbuild deliveries, operating hazards and delays, risks associated with international operations, actions by customers and other third parties, the fluctuation of current and future prices of oil and gas, the global and regional supply and demand for oil and gas, the intention to scrap certain drilling rigs, the success of our business following prior acquisitions, the effects of the spread of and mitigation efforts by governments, businesses and individuals related to contagious illnesses, such as COVID-19, and other factors, including those and other risks discussed in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in the company's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize (or the other consequences of such a development worsen), or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law. All non-GAAP financial measure reconciliations to the most comparative GAAP measure are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com.

This press release, or referenced documents, do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and do not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of Transocean and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of Transocean.

Notes

Revenue efficiency is defined as actual contract drilling revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding amounts related to incentive provisions. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Revenue Efficiency.”

Effective Tax Rate is defined as income tax expense divided by income before income taxes. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Supplemental Effective Tax Rate Analysis.”

TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Contract drilling revenues $ 930 $ 758 $ 1,689 $ 1,512 Costs and expenses Operating and maintenance 525 510 1,065 1,018 Depreciation and amortization 196 219 402 436 General and administrative 45 45 88 94 766 774 1,555 1,548 Loss on impairment (429 ) (1 ) (597 ) (1 ) Gain (loss) on disposal of assets, net 1 (10 ) — (3 ) Operating loss (264 ) (27 ) (463 ) (40 ) Other income (expense), net Interest income 4 12 13 22 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (153 ) (168 ) (313 ) (334 ) Gain (loss) on retirement of debt 4 (9 ) (53 ) (27 ) Other, net (56 ) 23 (44 ) 31 (201 ) (142 ) (397 ) (308 ) Loss before income tax expense (465 ) (169 ) (860 ) (348 ) Income tax expense 32 37 28 29 Net loss (497 ) (206 ) (888 ) (377 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — 2 1 2 Net loss attributable to controlling interest $ (497 ) $ (208 ) $ (889 ) $ (379 ) Loss per share Basic $ (0.81 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (1.45 ) $ (0.62 ) Diluted $ (0.81 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (1.45 ) $ (0.62 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 615 612 615 612 Diluted 615 612 615 612





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019

Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,511 $ 1,790 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2 at June 30, 2020 703 654 Materials and supplies, net of allowance of $122 and $127 at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 457 479 Restricted cash accounts and investments 437 558 Other current assets 176 159 Total current assets 3,284 3,640 Property and equipment 23,318 24,281 Less accumulated depreciation (5,309 ) (5,434 ) Property and equipment, net 18,009 18,847 Contract intangible assets 507 608 Deferred income taxes, net 17 20 Other assets 1,008 990 Total assets $ 22,825 $ 24,105 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable $ 264 $ 311 Accrued income taxes 42 64 Debt due within one year 578 568 Other current liabilities 704 781 Total current liabilities 1,588 1,724 Long-term debt 8,480 8,693 Deferred income taxes, net 294 266 Other long-term liabilities 1,476 1,555 Total long-term liabilities 10,250 10,514 Commitments and contingencies Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 824,648,925 authorized, 142,365,398 conditionally authorized, 639,674,414 issued and 614,612,545 outstanding at June 30, 2020, and 639,674,422 authorized, 142,365,398 conditionally authorized, 617,970,525 issued and 611,871,374 outstanding at December 31, 2019 60 59 Additional paid-in capital 13,438 13,424 Accumulated deficit (2,188 ) (1,297 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (329 ) (324 ) Total controlling interest shareholders’ equity 10,981 11,862 Noncontrolling interest 6 5 Total equity 10,987 11,867 Total liabilities and equity $ 22,825 $ 24,105





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (888 ) $ (377 ) Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities: Contract intangible asset amortization 101 92 Depreciation and amortization 402 436 Share-based compensation expense 15 19 Loss on impairment 597 1 Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 59 — Loss on disposal of assets, net — 3 Loss on retirement of debt 53 27 Deferred income tax expense 30 109 Other, net 32 11 Changes in deferred revenues, net (10 ) 4 Changes in deferred costs, net (4 ) (6 ) Changes in other operating assets and liabilities, net (348 ) (217 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 39 102 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (153 ) (138 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets, net 3 40 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (6 ) (62 ) Proceeds from maturities of unrestricted and restricted investments — 123 Other, net — 3 Net cash used in investing activities (156 ) (34 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of discounts and issue costs 743 1,056 Repayments of debt (1,009 ) (834 ) Other, net (18 ) (26 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (284 ) 196 Net increase (decrease) in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (401 ) 264 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,349 2,589 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,948 $ 2,853





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES FLEET OPERATING STATISTICS Three months ended Six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, Contract Drilling Revenues (in millions) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Contract drilling revenues Ultra-deepwater floaters $ 636 $ 528 $ 486 $ 1,164 $ 962 Harsh environment floaters 293 220 251 513 509 Deepwater floaters — — 1 — 7 Midwater floaters 1 11 20 12 34 Total contract drilling revenues $ 930 $ 759 $ 758 $ 1,689 $ 1,512





Three months ended Six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, Average Daily Revenue (1) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Ultra-deepwater floaters $ 296,500 $ 332,600 $ 335,400 $ 314,800 $ 337,600 Harsh environment floaters 331,900 303,100 301,700 317,000 293,700 Midwater floaters 99,400 112,600 163,700 111,400 122,200 Total drilling fleet $ 307,800 314,900 $ 314,900 $ 311,300 $ 310,700





Three months ended Six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, Utilization (2) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Ultra-deepwater floaters 61 % 61 % 50 % 61 % 48 % Harsh environment floaters 80 % 63 % 76 % 71 % 78 % Midwater floaters 25 % 39 % 39 % 37 % 40 % Total drilling fleet 66 % 60 % 56 % 63 % 56 %





Three months ended Six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, Revenue Efficiency (3) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Ultra-deepwater floaters 98 % 97 % 98 % 98 % 99 % Harsh environment floaters 97 % 89 % 95 % 93 % 95 % Midwater floaters 79 % 87 % 130 % 86 % 111 % Total drilling fleet 97 % 94 % 98 % 96 % 98 % (1) Average daily revenue is defined as contract drilling revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations, reimbursements and contract intangible amortization, earned per operating day. An operating day is defined as a calendar day during which a rig is contracted to earn a dayrate during the firm contract period after commencement of operations. (2) Rig utilization is defined as the total number of operating days divided by the total number of rig calendar days in the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. (3) Revenue efficiency is defined as actual contract drilling revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding amounts related to incentive provisions.





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (In millions, except per share data) YTD QTD YTD 06/30/20 06/30/20 03/31/20 Adjusted Net Loss Net loss attributable to controlling interest, as reported $ (889 ) $ (497 ) $ (392 ) Restructuring costs 1 1 — Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 59 59 — Loss on impairment of assets 597 430 167 (Gain) loss on retirement of debt 53 (4 ) 57 Discrete tax items (9 ) 10 (19 ) Net loss, as adjusted $ (188 ) $ (1 ) $ (187 ) Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share: Diluted loss per share, as reported $ (1.45 ) $ (0.81 ) $ (0.64 ) Restructuring costs — — — Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 0.10 0.10 — Loss on impairment of assets 0.97 0.70 0.28 (Gain) loss on retirement of debt 0.09 (0.01 ) 0.09 Discrete tax items (0.02 ) 0.02 (0.03 ) Diluted loss per share, as adjusted $ (0.31 ) $ — $ (0.30 )





YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/19 12/31/19 09/30/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 Adjusted Net Loss Net loss attributable to controlling interest, as reported $ (1,255 ) $ (51 ) $ (1,204 ) $ (825 ) $ (379 ) $ (208 ) $ (171 ) Acquisition and restructuring costs 6 5 1 — 1 1 — Gain on bargain purchase (11 ) — (11 ) — (11 ) (9 ) (2 ) Loss on impairment of assets 609 25 584 583 1 1 — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 5 (2 ) 7 6 1 2 (1 ) Gain on terminated construction contracts (132 ) (132 ) — — — — — Loss on retirement of debt 41 2 39 12 27 9 18 Discrete tax items and other, net (150 ) (110 ) (40 ) (10 ) (30 ) (5 ) (25 ) Net loss, as adjusted $ (887 ) $ (263 ) $ (624 ) $ (234 ) $ (390 ) $ (209 ) $ (181 ) Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share: Diluted loss per share, as reported $ (2.05 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (1.97 ) $ (1.35 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.28 ) Acquisition and restructuring costs 0.01 0.01 — — — — — Gain on bargain purchase (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) (0.01 ) — Loss on impairment of assets 0.99 0.04 0.97 0.96 — — — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 0.01 — 0.01 0.01 — — — Gain on terminated construction contracts (0.22 ) (0.22 ) — — — — — Loss on retirement of debt 0.07 — 0.06 0.02 0.05 0.01 0.03 Discrete tax items and other, net (0.24 ) (0.18 ) (0.07 ) (0.02 ) (0.05 ) — (0.05 ) Diluted loss per share, as adjusted $ (1.45 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (1.02 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.30 )







TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED CONTRACT DRILLING REVENUES EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION AND RELATED MARGINS (In millions, except percentages) YTD QTD YTD 06/30/20 06/30/20 03/31/20 Contract drilling revenues $ 1,689 $ 930 $ 759 Contract intangible amortization 101 53 48 Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues $ 1,790 $ 983 $ 807 Net loss $ (888 ) $ (497 ) $ (391 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 300 149 151 Income tax expense (benefit) 28 32 (4 ) Depreciation and amortization 402 196 206 Contract intangible amortization 101 53 48 EBITDA (57 ) (67 ) 10 Restructuring costs 1 1 — Loss on impairment of assets 597 429 168 (Gain) loss on retirement of debt 53 (4 ) 57 Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 59 59 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 653 $ 418 $ 235 EBITDA margin (3 ) % (7 ) % 1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 36 % 43 % 29 %





YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/19 12/31/19 09/30/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 Contract drilling revenues $ 3,088 $ 792 $ 2,296 $ 784 $ 1,512 $ 758 $ 754 Contract intangible amortization 187 47 140 48 92 47 45 Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues $ 3,275 $ 839 $ 2,436 $ 832 $ 1,604 $ 805 $ 799 Net loss $ (1,257 ) $ (55 ) $ (1,202 ) $ (825 ) $ (377 ) $ (206 ) $ (171 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 617 150 467 155 312 156 156 Income tax expense (benefit) 59 (24 ) 83 54 29 37 (8 ) Depreciation and amortization 855 207 648 212 436 219 217 Contract intangible amortization 187 47 140 48 92 47 45 EBITDA 461 325 136 (356 ) 492 253 239 Acquisition and restructuring costs 6 5 1 — 1 1 — Loss on impairment of assets 609 25 584 583 1 1 — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 5 (2 ) 7 6 1 2 (1 ) Gain on bargain purchase (11 ) — (11 ) — (11 ) (9 ) (2 ) Loss on retirement of debt 41 2 39 12 27 9 18 Gain on termination of construction contracts (132 ) (132 ) — — — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 979 $ 223 $ 756 $ 245 $ 511 $ 257 $ 254 EBITDA margin 14 % 39 % 6 % (43 ) % 31 % 31 % 30 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 30 % 27 % 31 % 29 % 32 % 32 % 32 %



