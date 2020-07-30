VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (“Draft EIS”) for the Thacker Pass lithium project (“Thacker Pass” or the “Project”) is available for public comment as published by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) in the federal register on July 29, 2020. Thacker Pass, located north of Winnemucca, Nevada, USA, is 100% owned by Lithium Nevada Corp. (“Lithium Nevada”), a US corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Lithium Americas.



“With over 10 years of development and over US$100 million invested by Lithium Americas in Nevada, the release of the Draft EIS marks a major step in advancing Thacker Pass towards production,” commented Jon Evans, President and CEO of the Company. “As the largest and highest grade known sedimentary lithium resource in the United States, Thacker Pass has the potential to provide environmentally responsible and high-quality lithium products for the growing electric vehicle market.”

“The milestone of filing the Draft EIS for the low-impact Thacker Pass lithium mine and processing facility, is a testament to the hard work of our team and the support of numerous organizations,” said Alexi Zawadzki, President of North American Operations. “Thacker Pass is expected to provide employment to approximately 1,000 workers and once in operations, to 300 permanent workers, with training and skills development programs aimed at maximizing local employment in northern Nevada.”

Permitting Process

Under the National Environmental Policy Act (“NEPA”), publication of the Draft EIS commences a 45-day public comment period. The BLM will then consider comments submitted by the public and regulatory agencies, update the Draft EIS as appropriate, and issue a Final Environmental Impact Statement (“Final EIS”). Upon publication of the Final EIS, a 30-day availability period is expected to follow before the BLM issues its Record of Decision (“ROD”) on the proposed Project and exploration plan. The ROD will state the BLM’s decision, describe alternatives that were considered, identify the preferred alternative and rationale for selection, and set forth any stipulations and environmental protection measures required by the agency. A positive final decision, along with BLM’s Plan of Operations Permit approval, if granted, would represent BLM’s authorization for construction and operations to proceed upon posting financial assurance for reclamation. Consistent with the NEPA time schedule, Lithium Nevada is also applying for various Federal, State and local permits to secure other necessary approvals for construction, operations, and reclamation.

For more information on the Thacker Pass Draft EIS please visit the BLM website at https://www.blm.gov/press-release/bureau-land-management-seeks-public-input-proposed-lithium-nevada-corporation-thacker .

Feasibility Study

The Company’s technical team and consultants continue to advance work on the Thacker Pass definitive feasibility study (“DFS”). Completion of the DFS is proceeding in parallel with the permitting process and sets out the design and layout of the Project. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lithium Americas implemented strict health and safety measures which included temporarily closing its research testing facility in Reno, Nevada, and modifications on work required to complete the DFS. With significant progress to date, the Company expects to release results of the DFS in Q4 2020.

The BLM permitting process is based on proposed production of 60,000 tonnes per annum of lithium carbonate equivalent (“LCE”) for Thacker Pass at full capacity. The Company, based on feedback from potential partners and customers, is evaluating a phased development approach with the production of lithium carbonate in addition to battery-quality lithium hydroxide.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information provided in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Rene LeBlanc, a Qualified Person for purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standard of Disclosure for Mineral Projects by virtue of his experience, education and professional association. Dr. LeBlanc is the Chief Technical Officer of the Company. Information on the Company’s data verification and QA / QC procedures is contained in Lithium Americas’ current technical reports for the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium project and Thacker Pass, available at www.sedar.com .

About Lithium Americas:

In addition to the Company’s 100%-owned Thacker Pass, Lithium Americas is developing the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium brine project in Jujuy, Argentina with 50/50 joint venture partner, Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd (“Ganfeng Lithium”). The Company previously announced a transaction whereby Ganfeng Lithium will increase its interest to 51% with Lithium Americas holding the remaining 49%. The transaction remains on track to close in Q3 2020. The Company trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol “LAC”.

