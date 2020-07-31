Denver, Colorado, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To mask? Or not to mask? That is the question. Or is it? It’s a discussion our M&C Communications team recently had on a Facebook Live not too long ago… Now, many businesses, cities and states have their own policies. Between heated discussions to supermarket dust-ups posted on social media, the issue and emotion behind wearing or not wearing a mask has already had a tremendous impact on us as a society. Because these conflicts occur most often at places of business, the burden will fall on a manager or owner to de-escalate an inflammatory situation. Fortunately, there are ways to use effective communication to pro-actively and thoughtfully resolve mask related conflicts before they arise and protect your business or brand from negatively appearing on social media or worse yet, the nightly news.
How did we get here in the first place? Remember when masks didn’t matter and then they did! What changed? There are people who believe this is a health issue and others who believe it is a control issue. As former journalists, we are here to bring you the facts to help your business and brand...not debate the effectiveness of masks.
Early in the pandemic the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) both stated masks would not help prevent the spread or contraction of COVID-19.
We heard the latter explanation before and here in the U.S., there was certainly a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE).
When did we get the official notice to start wearing masks? According to this NPR article, it was April 3rd when CDC reversed course stating, “…cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.”
So what happened between late March to just last week?
Towns, Cities, Counties, States and corporations all moved ahead with their own messaging on masks, which was challenging for them because there is a large enough portion of our population who still believe masks do not help and that this is a way to institute control over our freedom. However, recent data has shown that 3 out of 4 Americans would comply in wearing a mask, up from 6 in 10 in early April. If that is the case, why is this issue so polarizing? And how as a business owner can you keep tempers from boiling over?
HOW DO YOU ENFORCE FACE MASK RULES?
Here are 5 steps for you, based on research, on how to enforce a mask mandate.
If you have a city or state mask mandate, relying on your original messaging about WHY you are enforcing the mask mandate (citing health, safety and legal issues) should absolutely be part of the discussion. Your customers seeing you being proactive can help reduce potential conflict and keep your business or brand from becoming the next disappointing viral sensation.
WHAT CAN YOU DO TO REDUCE MASK MANDATE TENSIONS?
It starts with proper education. What is your business or brand’s messaging? How do you clearly communicate your stance? Do you use a sandwich board set up on the sidewalk outside your front door? What about floor stickers asking for social distancing and reminding customers to wear their mask? Do you hang signage on the front door or windows of your business clearly stating that masks are required? Maybe your employees are wearing company-branded masks? Is there a sponsorship opportunity with your branded masks? what about the use of social media? All of these are visual cues that will help move your message. It boils down to the 4 C’s...clear, consistent, compassionate, and conversational communication.
Clear:
Compassionate:
Consistent:
Conversational:
The 4 Cs are useful tools whether you are communicating in person, through email, websites, or social media. No matter what your message, be clear, compassionate, consistent, and conversational and you will supercharge your impact!
As a business owner, it is incumbent on you to provide a safe and inviting location where your customers and clients can feel safe and happy. A great experience is so important. Think ahead, have a plan, and use our tips to help you navigate the mask mandate mania.
