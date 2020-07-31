HRC WORLD PLC

NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: HRC

ISIN: GB00BZ3CDY20

31 JULY 2020

AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS TO 31 MARCH 2020

The Board of Directors of HRC World Plc (the “Company”), has approved and subsequently are pleased to present its audited financial results for the financial year ended 31 March 2020. The audited financial statements are appended to this announcement and is also available at the Company’s website http://www.hrcplc.co.uk

The Company had recorded a loss of US$ 0.780 Million during the year 2020 (2019:US$ 13.327 Million), which was resulted from loss before tax from continuing operation.

Net assets stood at US$ 3.294 Million for the current period compared to US$ 19.074 Million for the FY ending 31 March 2019. Loss per share for the year was US$ 0.56 per share and 150,000,000 shares were outstanding at the close of the financial year ended 31 March 2020. The Company’s consolidated net assets remained positive as at 31 March 2020.

The easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Malaysia means that the Company is now able to deliver services to the outlets is serves and generate revenue. As noted in the Chairman’s statement, the Company is cautious about the speed at which business will return to pre-COVID levels, but the Directors are pleased to report that revenue, albeit on a small (< $10,000) level, commenced in July.

As announced previously, the Directors are not proposing the payment of a dividend.

THE DIRECTORS OF HRC WORLD PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

About HRC World Plc

HRC World Plc is an England & Wales incorporated public company with registration number 10829936 and is quoted on Nasdaq First North (Copenhagen). HRC World provides café management services for developing tourist-based and event-based revenues in member restaurants as well as implementation of HRC Music initiatives.

Further information may be found at the Company’s website: www.hrcplc.co.uk

