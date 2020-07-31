Miami Beach, FL, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the appointment of Michael C. Battaglia as Vice President of Sales.



Mr. Battaglia brings over 25 years of automotive and technology experience to Blink, including most recently as Vice President of Sales for the Global Automotive Division at J.D. Power. In this role, he had oversight responsibility for account directors and sales operations personnel that supported automakers across the industry. During his tenure, he successfully expanded the Company’s development of new business partnerships and strategic alliances. From 2011 to 2019, he served in various roles within the automotive retail division, including as Senior Director and later as Vice President of Automotive Retail. From his experiences, he has acquired deep connections throughout the automotive industry. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Boston College’s Carroll School of Management.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike to Blink’s senior management team. He is a true ‘car guy’, and his extensive knowledge of and connections in the automotive industry will be instrumental as we enter into the next phase of our growth and continue our global expansion,” stated Michael D. Farkas, Blink Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

“Mike rounds out Blink’s leadership with key executives. The team has extensive experience and insights in the automotive, energy, construction, and financial industries. I am confident with this group in place Blink will capitalize on the momentum of our Company’s recent announcements and the enthusiasm in the EV infrastructure industry,” continues Farkas.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the talented management team at Blink. It is an exciting time for the Company, and I look forward to building a sales organization that can operate at scale and capitalize on the momentum and incredible opportunities within the EV industry,” Mike Battaglia commented.

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment that has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of its charging locations worldwide.

