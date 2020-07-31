SALISBURY, N.C., July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion is celebrating Category Manager Nicole Hulstein, who was awarded the “40-Under-40” award by Produce Business magazine. Winners are chosen from thousands of nominees by fellow industry leaders.



“I didn’t find the produce industry, it found me. What attracted me to the industry is the speed and endurance required to thrive,” Hulstein said. “There is so much hard work that goes into getting fresh produce onto the shelf, and I’m proud to play a role in helping our neighbors nourish their families.”

Hulstein began working at Food Lion in 2004 immediately after graduating from Pfeiffer University. She joined the produce category team as a category buying assistant. Hard work and tenacity earned her promotion after promotion and helped her to take on her current role in 2018 as fruit category manager for Food Lion.

“It has been a joy to see Nicole grow in her leadership and the positive impacts to Food Lion and the produce industry every day,” said Chris Dove, Food Lion vice president of merchandising for fresh departments.

Hulstein plans to continue her work in the produce industry with an emphasis on sustainable growth.

“It’s a must-have to ensure we are able to continue our businesses for the next decade and the decades after that.”

