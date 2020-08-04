CHICAGO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copado , a leading native DevOps platform for Salesforce, today announced Copado Government Cloud to help government agencies accelerate the time-to-value of Salesforce digital transformation projects. With Copado DevOps, federal, state and local governments can optimize and measure innovation delivery on the Salesforce platform with full visibility and accountability to ever-changing regulatory and security environments. Copado will enable agencies to respond faster, deliver more digital services, scale to unprecedented demands and connect to its citizens.



Due to COVID-19, government agencies are working to address the exponential demand for digital solutions to meet the needs of the public. This demand is overwhelming delivery capacity. Additionally, government projects require a high level of quality, compliance and governance to reduce risk and protect against increased digital threats.

Copado delivers the quality, speed and scale required by federal, state and local governments to address these needs. Currently in process to be FedRAMP Moderate Authorized by the end of 2020, Copado offers the only Salesforce DevOps platform that scales to the needs of large government projects with the visibility, governance and analytics required to manage multi-million dollar budgets. The company continues to offer its platform free to COVID-19 specific projects to help the fight against the global pandemic.

Since March, Copado has signed contracts with seven new government agencies. The company is helping five agencies rapidly build and deliver high-quality COVID-19 communication, reporting and tracking apps to its citizens. These include scaling and optimizing call, web, chat and text response systems. Copado has deep experience working with government customers including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs , the states of California , Kansas , Massachusetts , Missouri and Vermont , the Louisiana Department of Health , the District of Columbia , and international government agencies including the Province of Ontario, Canada .

“Governments are scrambling to address the demands from constituents on many fronts since COVID-19 disrupted daily life. They are creating contact tracing apps, digitally delivering needed services and scaling existing services to handle exponentially higher demand -- all with a remote workforce,” said Ted Elliott, Chief Executive Officer of Copado. “Copado can offer the scale, security and experience in optimizing Salesforce deployments to even the most sophisticated government projects. Beyond our own industry-leading DevOps technology, we are partnering with the leaders in government technology and services to ensure the highest levels of success in these projects. Copado DevOps gives government agencies the confidence to move at the pace of today’s uncertain world.”

Copado is also partnering with Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions ProviderⓇ, to streamline the procurement process. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Copado’s public sector distributor and make Copado DevOps available to government agencies as an AppExchange vendor for Salesforce's Government Cloud through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contracts and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint cooperative purchasing contract. The partnership is designed to help federal agencies modernize their Salesforce development cycles with a best-in-class DevOps solution.

“Copado has experience working with large-scale government initiatives and can help any agency using Salesforce deliver their digital transformation project,” said Bethany Blackwell, Director of the Salesforce Team at Carahsoft. “With Copado, government development teams can align and collaborate around value delivery, gain visibility into the development lifecycle, identify and remove bottlenecks, and deliver more predictable, higher quality releases. We look forward to working with Copado and our reseller partners to optimize Salesforce deployments in government agencies.”

As government agencies implement large-scale digital initiatives, Carahsoft’s technology and reseller partners offer a range of solutions that enable telework, support collaboration, ensure business continuity, and scale communications channels and security. Copado is the only solution for Salesforce delivery performance and management, all built natively on the Salesforce platform. Organizations rely on Copado to align people, processes and goals in order to quickly and confidently deliver digital customer experiences on the Salesforce platform.

Copado is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and NASPO ValuePoint cooperative purchasing contract. For more information, contact the Copado team at Carahsoft at (877) 733-2007 or SalesforceISV@carahsoft.com .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator™ for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Copado, Salesforce, VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

About Copado

Founded in 2013, Copado is a leading DevOps platform for Salesforce. For enterprises wanting to accelerate their Salesforce deployments, Copado simplifies the release process, increases developer productivity and maximizes return on investment. The platform is comprised of Agile Planning, Release Management and Compliance & Testing. Backed by Insight Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures, Copado counts more than 500 enterprises as customers, including Fair Trade, MassMutual, Shell and Vlocity. With more than 50 million transactions per month, Copado has received the top rating of 100 percent positive feedback on Salesforce AppExchange. More information can be found at: https://www.copado.com/

