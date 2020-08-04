LAFOX, Ill., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd . (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today its Power & Microwave Technologies group will be participating in the International Microwave Symposium ( IMS2020 ) virtual conference , August 4 through August 6, 2020.



This annual event is the world’s largest gathering of Radio Frequency (RF) and microwave professionals and the most important forum for the latest research advances and practices in the field. Due to COVID-19, IMS has gone virtual this year, but will continue with the theme of ‘Connectivity Matters’. Experts will present the latest research, developments and insights on topics such as 5G.

Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies will have a virtual booth where attendees can chat online with representatives, as well as view digital resources and social media sites. On-demand material will be available until September 30, 2020. Access to the conference is free if you are an IEEE MTT-S member. There is no cost to anyone to participate in the exhibits only. To register, please visit the IMS2020 website .

“It is great to see IMS going virtual during this pandemic as we always look forward to seeing the innovations our colleagues have created. COVID-19 may have changed the platform, but does not change the message IMS sends – connectivity matters. Now, more than ever,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group.

