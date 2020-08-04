Santa Monica, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of ACT Virtual, a four-month online event series covering innovations in advanced vehicle technology and clean fueling infrastructure for fleet operators, today announced that Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America, will be delivering a keynote presentation for the launch event on August 18. Voorhoeve will provide insight into how one of the world’s largest truck manufacturers is driving global transportation electrification and increasing uptime and safety through connected technologies.

“Volvo Trucks is making major investments around the globe to support cities and our customers in developing a safer and more sustainable transportation sector,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “ACT Virtual provides a great opportunity for our team to digitally connect with these stakeholders to help them navigate the evolving transportation ecosystem and source the latest advanced vehicle technologies.”

Voorhoeve has led Volvo Trucks North America since 2018, working as part of the overall Volvo Group global effort to provide a full range of zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty trucks and buses to customers. Prior to that, he led Volvo Group Australia, and over the last 20 years has held several senior management positions in the areas of aftermarket support, supply chain management and parts logistics with the Volvo Group.

A dynamic lineup of more than 130 transportation industry leaders will join Voorhoeve throughout 19 days of ACT Virtual programming, presenting through keynotes, executive panels, and breakout sessions. Featured speakers include:

Jay Craig, CEO and President, Meritor Inc.

Craig Harper, EVP, Operations & Chief Operations Officer, JB Hunt

Mary Nichols, Chair, California Air Resources Board

Boris Kort-Packard, Chief Engineer, Global Vehicles, FedEx Express

Patty Monahan, Commissioner, California Energy Commission

Darryl Spencer, Sr. AVP, Engineering, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART)

Marc Bedard, President and Founder, The Lion Electric

Natalia Swalnick, Senior Director, Electrification Coalition

Michael Linse, Founder and Managing Director, Linse Capital

Banny Allison, Director, Fleet Operations Support, Aramark

Dustin Grace, Chief Technology Officer, Proterra Inc.

Patti Earley, Fleet Fuel Operations Specialist, Florida Power & Light

Rustam Kocher, E-Mobility Ecosystem Lead, Daimler Trucks North America

Lena Luna, Facility & Energy Manager, El Monte Union High School District

Dan Gilbert, General Manager, Engineering & Maintenance, Canada Post

Lisa Arellanes, Senior Manager, Business Development & Partnerships eMobility, Southern California Edison

Thomas Lawson, President, California Natural Gas Vehicle Coalition

ACT Virtual speakers will spotlight the latest trends, policies, and technologies that can help fleet operators reduce operating costs and emissions, meet tightening regulations, improve employee working conditions, and achieve economic and environmental sustainability goals. Attendees can design their own agenda by selecting from five advanced transportation modules:

Module 1: The Main Stage

Module 2: Deep Dives on Battery Technology, Connected Tech & Natural Gas

Module 3: Advanced Transportation Investor Summit

Module 4: Staying Plugged In: ACT’s Annual EV Charging Workshop

Module 5: Ultra Clean HD Vehicle Summit

Beyond the event sessions, ACT Virtual provides a collaborative space for attendees, speakers, and sponsors to interact through chat rooms, video networking discussions, a virtual exhibit hall, technology demonstrations, press conferences, and more.

“We are thrilled to bring together the boldest and most innovative organizations in the clean transportation in this virtual environment,” said Erik Neandross, CEO of Gladstein, Neandross & Associates—the clean transportation and energy consulting firm producing the online event series. GNA launched the ACT Virtual event following the postponement of its Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, North America’s largest advanced transportation and clean fleet event, which was celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

“While we missed coming together with the clean transportation industry at the Long Beach Convention Center earlier this year, our team has been hard at work, collaborating with the industry’s top suppliers and most progressive fleets to design a robust and information-packed ACT Virtual program. We are so excited for the kick-off of ACT Virtual on August 18, and for Peter Voorhoeve to deliver what is sure to be a dynamic keynote presentation.”

Shell New Energies is the presenting sponsor of ACT Virtual, joined by Agility Fuel Solutions, Allison Transmission, Bosch, BYD, Charge Point, Daimler Trucks North America, Dana Inc., Lion Electric, Meritor, Navistar, Peterbilt, Propane Education & Research Council, Quantum Fuel Systems, Siemens, Southern California Edison, U.S. Gain, and Volvo Trucks North America as series sponsors. Individual episode sponsors include Bauer Compressors, Black & Veatch, CalAmp, Geotab, Heliox, IntelliShift, Proterra, Romeo Power Technology, Toyota, Thermo King, Tritium, WSP, and Xebec.

The event is also supported by the California Energy Commission (CEC), California Fuel Cell Partnership, the California Hydrogen Business Council, the Electrification Coalition, North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE), NGVAmerica, and the Municipal Equipment Maintenance Association (MEMA).

ACT Virtual will kick off Tuesday, August 18th at 10 a.m. PST, followed by 19 days of programming through November 19th. For more information and to register, visit www.act-virtual.com.

About ACT Virtual:

ACT Virtual is a 4-month, education series taking place from August to November 2020 that will spotlight the trends, policies, and technologies driving the future of fleet transportation. ACT Virtual is produced by the organizers of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo—Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA). GNA is the leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for low-emission and alternative fuel vehicle technologies, infrastructure and fuels for both on and off-road applications. Learn more at www.act-virtual.com and www.gladstein.org.

