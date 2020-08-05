ROCKVILLE, MD, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will participate in the following investor conferences in August:

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference. MacroGenics’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fire-side chat discussion hosted by the analyst on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference. MacroGenics’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and provide a corporate overview on August 12, 2020, at 8:35 a.m. ET.

Webcasts of each presentation may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain archived replays of these webcasts on its website for 30 days after each conference.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

CONTACT: Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO MacroGenics, Inc. 1-301-251-5172, info@macrogenics.com