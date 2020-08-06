MONROE, Mich., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) will report its fiscal 2021 first-quarter results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, and will hold its quarterly investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the following day, Wednesday, August 19, 2020.



The dial-in phone number for the live conference call will be (844) 602-0380 for persons calling from within the U.S. or Canada, and the number for international callers will be (862) 298-0970.

The call will be webcast live, with corresponding slides, and archived on the Internet. It will be available at https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/ , and will be accessible for one year. A telephone replay will be available for one week following the call. This replay will be accessible to callers from the U.S. and Canada at (877) 481-4010 and to international callers at (919) 882-2331. Enter Conference ID #36268.

Background Information

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are England and La-Z-Boy. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew®, Hammary®, and Kincaid®. The company-owned Retail segment includes 154 of the 354 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.

The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 354 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 555 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company’s Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at http://www.la-z-boy.com/.

