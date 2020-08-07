MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today declared a $0.10 per common share dividend, payable October 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 7, 2020 (ex-dividend date of October 6, 2020).



In addition, the Board declared a dividend on our outstanding Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Perpetual Serial Preferred Shares in the amount of $26.875 per Series B Share, or $13.4 million in the aggregate. The dividend, which is based on the annual rate of 5.375% of the stated amount of $1,000 per Series B Share, will be paid on September 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2020.



