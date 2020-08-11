MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thanks to an extremely generous donation from a member, TopLine Federal Credit Union was able to donate 25 handmade quilts with matching pillowcases to foster youth in our community. A credit union member dropped the quilts off at TopLine’s Brooklyn Park branch location and, in turn, TopLine donated them to Family Alternatives , a local nonprofit that helps foster youth. TopLine prides itself on the commitment to giving back to our local communities in a variety of ways. Every year TopLine holds a number of drives such as collecting food, personal care items, holiday gifts, hosts an annual fundraising event and participates in many volunteer opportunities.



“Our TopLine family cooperative spirit of helping one another is steadfast," says Tom Smith, TopLine President and CEO. "Over our 85 year history, it’s during challenging times like COVID-19 that remind us the importance of supporting each other and ensuring everyone has access to much needed personal care items to continue to help keep our community healthy and safe.”

Since 2017, TopLine Federal Credit Union employees and members have been involved in several programs each year to benefit Family Alternatives. Each year, TopLine’s Knitting at Noon club donates scarves to Family Alternatives’ annual holiday party. To date they’ve donated over 430 handmade scarves to local foster youth.

Family Alternatives is a youth driven agency that enhances relationships, advocates for services and supports the development of youth in foster care. Based in Minneapolis, Family Alternatives supports youth in their development by providing nurturing family environments. Visit www.familyalternatives.org to learn more.

TopLine Federal Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $517 million and serves over 45,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion . To learn more about the credit union’s foundation , visit https://www.toplinecu.com/foundation .

