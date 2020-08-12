Boston, Massachusetts, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in multi-cloud data management, today announced Nubosoft, a premier Google Cloud Partner, is the latest Cloud Service Provider (CSP) to join the newly created HYCU Cloud Services Provider Program. With more than 1,500 satisfied customers in Mexico, Nubosoft focuses on G-Suite, Data Analytics and Infrastructure deployments in a wide range of industries. By becoming the latest member of HYCU Cloud Services Provider Program, Nubosoft is now able to leverage HYCU Protégé as a comprehensive data management solution to accelerate their customers’ Google Cloud journey. Nubosoft customers now have a service for data migration, data protection and disaster recovery as a service.

“As we continue the expansion of both our services and our business, we needed an easy to use and deploy data management service for our customers looking to move workloads, VMs and data from on-premises to Google Cloud,” said Santiago Jiménez Abad, Google Cloud Director, Nubosoft. “For us, it was important to find the right solution to help our customers with their data center modernization efforts, along with a powerful cloud-native solution to move workloads on to Google Cloud Platform. Being a member of the HYCU Cloud Services Provider Program is a win-win-win for us, our customers and HYCU.”

Designed specifically to meet the data protection and data management needs of next-generation CSPs, HYCU’s new Cloud Services Provider Program allows Nubosoft to scale up and down with their growth and their customers adoption with very minimal human effort. As there are no pre-commits, Nubosoft gains a true pay as you go service they can turn on and off for customers as customers need.

“The reception to our newly created Cloud Services Provider Program has been outstanding,” said Nathan Owen, COO, HYCU, Inc. “Leading Cloud Service Providers such as Nubosoft gain a significant as-a-Service data management solution as a key piece of their cloud offerings. Also, because HYCU runs as a cloud-native service and can be easily deployed and managed, it provides a simple and financially rewarding model to help our partners be more profitable selling their services.”

To learn more about the HYCU Cloud Services Provider Program, visit https://www.hycu.com/service-providers/ or contact sky.rys@hycu.com.

About HYCU

HYCU makes it easy to thrive in a hyper-simple, multi-cloud world. The pioneering enterprise software company specializes in multi-cloud data backup, management, migration, protection and recovery for on-premises and hyper-converged (HCI), Google Cloud, Azure Cloud and multi-cloud infrastructures. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., HYCU harnesses 25 years of sophisticated IT experience, insights from over one million users, and work with more than 25,000 customers worldwide to create a deep and unrivaled well of industry expertise. The result is unsurpassed alignment with industry leaders and a formidable competitive advantage in the multi-cloud space. HYCU’s flagship products, a purpose-built Data Protection solution for Nutanix, a managed Data Protection as a service for Google Cloud Platform and Azure Cloud, and HYCU Protégé a Multi-Cloud Data Protection Solution are acclaimed in the industry and features performance and value that are unmatched.

Don Jennings HYCU, Inc. 617-791-1710 don.jennings@hycu.com