CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a watershed social justice movement, it is no surprise that consumers have increasingly turned to social media. New data from Sprout Social, a leading provider of social media analytics, engagement and advocacy solutions for business, delves deeper into how social media behavior has changed as well as the increased expectations consumers have for brands in this new era.
Sprout Social surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. consumers about their use of social media and changes in expectations for brands over the past six months, key findings include:
“People are increasingly turning to social for the things they can no longer get in person,” said Jamie Gilpin, CMO at Sprout Social. “And with consumer expectations on the rise, it’s never been more important for brands to demonstrate their values and showcase how they’re contributing to change. People are holding brands to a new standard and are asking them to be stewards of accountability. As we work to adapt to these new expectations, brands must be willing to speak out and answer the call.”
