Sprout Social Named a Leader in Worldwide Influencer Marketing Platforms for Large Enterprises by IDC MarketScape

CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, has been named as a Leader in the 2025-26 IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Influencer Marketing Platforms for Large Enterprises*.

Sprout Social’s comprehensive influencer marketing solution helps organizations identify the right influencers, build authentic partnerships and maximize the ROI of their campaigns. With powerful AI-driven natural language discovery, data analysis capabilities and centralized campaign management, Sprout helps brands scale their efforts and deliver what influencer marketing is best known for–driving unparalleled awareness and revenue.

“Influencer marketing is now one of the most powerful ways for organizations to reach and convert consumers,” said Ben Newell, Vice President of Product Management at Sprout Social. “People trust people—and that shift is forcing brands to double down on authentic, relationship-driven campaigns. Sprout gives organizations the intelligence and tools to build cohesive, data-backed influencer programs that drive real business impact. We’re honored to be recognized by IDC MarketScape and remain committed to pushing the industry forward.”

Sprout Social's influencer solution is purpose-built for enterprise organizations that demand brand safety, comprehensive analytics and fast, precise creator discovery at scale. The platform enables brands to build trusted creator partnerships and drive measurable business impact through:

AI-powered, topic-led creator discovery that mirrors native social platform algorithms, allowing brands to identify creators based on content themes and audience interests for more authentic and high-performing partnerships.

that mirrors native social platform algorithms, allowing brands to identify creators based on content themes and audience interests for more authentic and high-performing partnerships. Enterprise-grade brand safety and creator vetting , including automated content scanning, customizable safety parameters and Brand Fit Scoring to ensure creators align with brand values, risk tolerance and messaging standards.

, including automated content scanning, customizable safety parameters and Brand Fit Scoring to ensure creators align with brand values, risk tolerance and messaging standards. Customizable research and campaign reporting to create data-backed influencer strategies, extract more campaign insights, and understand campaign ROI all in a way that fits your business.



As influencer marketing investment outpaces traditional channels, Sprout Social is evolving its Influencer Marketing platform to meet the needs of the world’s breakthrough brands. Driven by the conviction that strong relationships are the ultimate driver of business outcomes, Sprout is focused on expanding its AI-powered capabilities to further equip brands with the technology needed to secure high-value, brand safe, authentic partnerships at scale.

Learn more about Sprout Social Influencer Marketing here .

* IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Influencer Marketing Platforms for Large Enterprises 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment (doc #US53601825, November 2025)

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software, built on the belief that All Business is Social℠. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of approximately 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2’s 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, crisis management, and AI-powered, predictive business intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com .

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

