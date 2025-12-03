Sprout Social Releases First-Ever Social Media Dictionary, Unveiling the Viral Words That Defined Culture in 2025

CHICAGO, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of social media management and analytics software, today released its first-ever Social Media Dictionary, a comprehensive analysis of the words, phrases and viral movements that shaped global culture in 2025.

Drawing on a year of cross-platform conversations, Sprout’s analysis shows how hyper-niche trends, AI-driven discovery and community-led content reshaped language and culture. The Dictionary highlights how social intelligence not only reveals what resonated in 2025, but also helps brands anticipate the emerging trends that will keep them competitive in the year ahead.

The Top Words of 2025

At the top of the list, Aura is Sprout’s 2025 Word of the Year, which generated 31.9 billion impressions across major social networks. From “aura-farming” to “aura-maxxing,” the term’s explosive rise exemplifies how viral micro-moments can rapidly transform into global cultural phenomena.

“Social media didn’t just reflect culture in 2025—it created it,” said Paul Quigley, General Manager of Listening at Sprout Social. “The Social Media Dictionary reveals that massive movements in culture often start from niche communities, like the Aura seeding from sports fans and fashion enthusiasts before going big. Tracking these emerging conversations is invaluable for predicting where social, and culture, is headed and how we can best engage with audiences and create relevant, meaningful content.”

The other top words of 2025 included Labubu, a furry gremlin character created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung and produced by Chinese toy company Pop Mart. Originally obscure, Labubu went viral thanks to unboxing videos and celebrity influence, amassing over 5.8 million mentions online and reaching peak frenzy between May and July 2025.

The year also saw the rise of absurdist humour and chaotic digital slang. The catchphrase 6–7, originating from Skrilla’s song “Doot Doot,” became a playful inside joke among younger audiences. It was mentioned 3.8 million times in 2025 and represented the nonsensical, “brainrot” humour that dominated online conversations.

The Year’s Top Marketing Words

The Dictionary also identified the top words used by marketers in 2025. GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) emerged as a key term, reflecting the growing importance of optimizing content for AI-driven discovery, with 116 billion impressions.

Substack was another top word, with more than 117 billion impressions across social platforms. This showcases how brands are leaning into owned, niche communities to reach highly engaged audiences through long-form storytelling.

Looking Ahead to 2026

While the Dictionary looked back, it also looked forward to the words that are set to define the digital conversation in 2026. AI Slop and Clanker are both terms expressing skepticism towards the low-quality and inauthentic content created by AI. With over 2 million mentions combined, this underscores a growing frustration and preference for human-led content in the new year.

Meanwhile, terms like Group 7 are highlighting the growing appeal of niche, exclusive, and personalized online communities, a trend set to expand in 2026.

Read the full 2025 Social Media Dictionary [here] or learn more about Sprout Social [ here ].

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software, built on the belief that All Business is Social℠. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of approximately 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2’s 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, crisis management, and AI-powered, predictive business intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com .

