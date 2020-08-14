Staten Island, NY, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, like so many across the nation, was shocked and heartbroken by the National September 11 Memorial & Museum’s decision to not project the Tribute in Light, due to concerns over COVID-19.

“The twin beams of light that shine over lower Manhattan in silent tribute to those lost on 9/11 are an iconic symbol of hope visibly showing that light will always triumph over darkness,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, adding “We will do everything that is humanly possible to make sure that on September 11, the night sky at Ground Zero will be illuminated with our Towers of Light tribute.”

Because the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is committed to the idea that we must Never Forget, it previously announced it will hold a separate memorial ceremony on September 11th on Liberty Street in lower Manhattan, adjacent to Ground Zero.

The 9/11 Never Forget ceremony will give families a chance to continue the hallowed tradition of reading the names of those they lost in the attack.

Tunnel to Towers took this step after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum announced families would not be invited to participate, and a recording of names would be played instead due to COVID-19 concerns.

Tunnel to Towers will take every possible precaution to ensure the safety of those attending this ceremony. Masks will be provided on-site and will be mandatory for all in attendance, social distancing will be enforced and hand sanitizer will be available.

The Foundation is still inviting family members of 9/11 victims wishing to take part in the ceremony to register at Tunnel2Towers.org.

Speakers will be determined by a lottery, and registration will close on August 29th.

Trevor Tamsen Tunnel To Towers Foundation 916-524-0941 trevor.tamsen@tunnel2towers.org Caroline Magyarits Tunnel To Towers Foundation 908-421-6361 caroline.magyarits@tunnel2towers.org Catherine Christman Tunnel To Towers Foundation 803-240-5863 catherine.christman@tunnel2towers.org