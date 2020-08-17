WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAProxy Technologies, provider of the world's fastest and most widely used software load balancer , today announced the publication of a new eBook: HAProxy in Kubernetes, Supercharge Your Ingress Routing. HAProxy provides DevOps and Cloud infrastructure architects with a playbook on the best ways to combine the power of the HAProxy load balancer with Kubernetes to route their external traffic into a cluster in a more flexible and cost-effective way.



Download: HAProxy in Kubernetes, Supercharge Your Ingress Routing

The HAProxy Enterprise Kubernetes Ingress Controller is built to supercharge your Kubernetes environment by adding advanced TCP and HTTP routing that connects clients outside your Kubernetes cluster with containers running inside. Built on HAProxy Enterprise, the ingress controller adds an important layer of security with an integrated WAF and observability with its native Prometheus support. It is also backed by the authoritative experts at HAProxy Technologies.

The new HAProxy eBook includes chapters explaining:

The Ingress Pattern

Install the HAProxy Kubernetes Ingress Controller with Helm

Routing Traffic

TLS with Let's Encrypt

Multi-tenant Kubernetes Clusters

Kubernetes Deployment Patterns

“Built upon HAProxy, the world’s fastest and most widely used load balancer, the HAProxy Kubernetes Ingress Controller solves several tricky problems and provides an efficient, cost-effective way to route requests to containers,” said Daniel Corbett, Director of Product at HAProxy Technologies. “Having HAProxy as the engine provides superior performance, enhanced security, and detailed observability, which provides deep insight for detecting anomalies and incidents before they happen.”

The HAProxy Kubernetes Ingress Controller is a Kubernetes-native construct for traffic routing. The controller is maintained as a distinct open source project, with a regular release cycle, a growing community of developers, and an increasing number of advocates who favor it over other ingress controllers.

"What made me fall in love with HAProxy Ingress Controller was its stunning performance and zero-downtime reloads allowing us to easily scale to more than 20,000 resources per Ingress, Service, and Endpoint in a fast-paced environment," says Dario Tranchitella, Sr. Cloud DevOps Engineer at Namecheap. "It allows us to provide super fast configuration updates on-the-fly, allowing our customers to publish their websites and begin receiving traffic in seconds. The HAProxy Ingress Controller is definitely one of the best Ingress Controllers I have ever used and contributed to."

For more information: GitHub: https://github.com/haproxytech/kubernetes-ingress/

