AB Amber Grid (hereinafter – Amber Grid and the Company, legal entity code: 303090867, registered office address: Savanorių ave 28, Vilnius) notifies that Rimvydas Štilinis Board member of Amber Grid submitted a letter of resignation for the Board effective from August 31st 2020.

