SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework provider for smart machines and real-world systems, announced “Inside DDS,” an informative and interactive quarterly global webinar series designed for systems engineers and software developers considering the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) Standard for their distributed system application design projects. Each quarter, an RTI technical expert from around the world will explore the capabilities of RTI's Connext® DDS and demonstrate how to use DDS to build highly disparate systems.



The series will kick off in September with Silicon Valley based Field Applications Engineer Vinh Du. Part 1 will focus on an introduction to and an overview of the capabilities and benefits of the core features of Connext DDS. Part 2 will be a technical deep dive into using RTI Connext Tools to accelerate the development of distributed systems.

September 10, 2020 (11 a.m. PDT / 8 p.m. CEST): Inside DDS: Introducing Connext DDS Communication Sof tware During this webinar, Vinh Du will compare DDS to traditional socket-based network communication and will introduce, publish-and-subscribe communication with QoS, which are the core features of Connext DDS

September 17, 2020 (11 a.m. PDT / 8 p.m. CEST): Inside DDS: Connext DDS Tools Demo During this webinar, Vinh Du will cover the RTI Connext Tools product suite and how organizations are using them to increase productivity and results in their distributed application



What: "Inside DDS" Quarterly Webinar Series

When: 2-Part Webinars each quarter, beginning on Thursday, Sept. 10 (11 a.m. PDT / 8 p.m. CEST)

Where: Virtual: https://bit.ly/33ubLXY

For more information, and to register for this complimentary event, please visit: https://bit.ly/33RsNPW

