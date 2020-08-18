Candice October is certified to lead Vortex Prospecting™ and the ValueSelling Framework® training. During the pandemic, both PJ Nisbet and Candice October have been leading VILT courses for clients in Europe, South Africa, Asia and North America.

Candice October is certified to lead Vortex Prospecting™ and the ValueSelling Framework® training. During the pandemic, both PJ Nisbet and Candice October have been leading VILT courses for clients in Europe, South Africa, Asia and North America.

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As sales organisations worldwide adapt to new realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, ValueSelling Associates has adapted its sales training and coaching programs to deliver highly engaging and effective Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT). In the South African market, these services are delivered by Nisbet Associates. Team members PJ Nisbet and Candice October, both South African themselves, are the only trainers certified to deliver ValueSelling Associates’ sales training and coaching programs in the country.



South African salespeople are known as some of the best in the world, and are showing resiliency during this time of economic uncertainty. A study by Salesforce that included 200 marketing leaders from South Africa found that 84% of customers state that the experience a company offers is just as important as its products and services. Now is the time to build sales team skills in a collaborative, virtual learning environment, and Nisbet Associates is working with South African companies to drive forward virtual training programs to help businesses improve customer experience and sales results.

PJ Nisbet, Managing Director and Founder of Nisbet Associates, says, “Work from home policies and travel restrictions are impacting many businesses and are often given as a reason why sales representatives can’t make their numbers. With the ValueSelling Framework® delivered as part of our Virtual Instructor-Led Training, organisations keep the ‘sales muscle memory’ of their teams strong and teach salespeople how to best overcome the lack of face-to-face meetings in the sales process. Many of our clients are combining the training aspects with one-on-one coaching sessions to really achieve the behaviour change they are seeking.”

Julie Thomas, CEO and President of ValueSelling Associates adds, "As employees work from home and conferences and networking events have been cancelled, we must change the way we do business. It is essential for B2B sales organisations to keep business moving forward, and at ValueSelling we are supporting our clients with highly successful virtual options.”

How Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT) Works

ValueSelling Associates has offered VILT for over a decade, however, all programs have been completely redesigned to provide a unique and valuable learning opportunity for our clients. ValueSelling’s VILT workshops offer the same principles, same tools, and same outcomes as our in-person training, but with interactive and engaging virtual delivery.

The ValueSelling Framework® and Vortex Prospecting™ programs, as well as the entire ValueSelling portfolio, are available in a VILT format. These flagship programs maintain ValueSelling’s customized and participant-centered approach; learners engage in a collaborative, virtual learning environment that includes:

Course customisation to participant’s industry and target customer

eLearning that sets the foundation for all learners

Participant-centered, virtual instructor-led training sessions

Activities and exercises to keep learners engaged

Interactive workbooks to keep learners focused and on track

Coaching guides that enable managers to coach, mentor, and reinforce

Microlearning reinforcement to solidify behavior change

More individual interaction and coaching by facilitators due to small group sizes

Follow-up consulting and tools to measure and realise value

ValueSelling Resources

ValueSelling Associates is more committed than ever to providing clients with resources to help navigate tumultuous times. Here are some complimentary resources from ValueSelling:

In addition, read more on our ValueSelling Framework VILT webpage and take the opportunity to schedule a free consultation.

About Nisbet Associates

PJ Nisbet of Nisbet Associates has worked in sales performance improvement training and consultancy for 15 years. During this time, he has trained more than 7,000 people in over 35 different countries with numerous engagements in South Africa, the UK, and Europe. Candice October is also certified to lead Vortex Prospecting™ and the ValueSelling Framework®. In addition to being an experienced salesperson, she is a coach and has demonstrated history in working as an Organisational Development Practitioner, focused on sustaining long term behaviour change. During pandemic, both PJ and Candice have been leading VILT courses for clients in Europe, South Africa, Asia and North America. For information on the only certified ValueSelling programs in South Africa, email info@nisbetassociates.com or call +27 (0) 82779 1872. www.nisbetassociates.com

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, the practical and proven sales methodology preferred by sales executives around the globe. Since 1991, ValueSelling Associates has helped thousands of sales professionals increase their sales productivity and realize immediate revenue growth. We offer customized training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized and start-up companies to keep it simple and drive sales results. ValueSelling Associates is a Training Industry Top 20 Sales Training company, a Selling Power Top 20 Sales Training company, and the winner of multiple Stevie awards for Sales & Customer Service. www.valueselling.com

