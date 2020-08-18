Denver, CO, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities has launched “What Living Means ” , a homegrown podcast that combines authentic resident stories with discussions about the advantages and resources a manufactured home community provides.

“What Living Means” explores and brings to a wider audience the individual stories of the residents who live in manufactured home communities across the nation. The podcast combines these stories with a mix of topics directly impacting those featured in the episodes. Some topics include:

The impact of afterschool programs in manufactured home communities

Why organized sports are crucial for the development of children

What does it mean to live affordably and how to budget within one’s means

“Our goal is to inform our listeners and recognize the individuals who are a part of YES Communities. We believe that both our residents and community team deserve more appreciation for the integral part they play both in their individual communities, as well as our larger YES Communities family,” said Steven Schaub, YES Communities CEO. “We want to highlight the impactful but sometimes overlooked everyday actions that take place in our communities. We invite you to listen to the podcast and join us in experiencing the extraordinary magic that lives in our family of communities.”

The host of the “What Living Means” podcast is Vanessa Jasinski, Vice President of Marketing and Media Relations at YES Communities. She works closely with our residents and team members to share the stories and experiences of our communities.

“This podcast is a way to look at manufactured home communities a little more closely from all angles, with both serious discussion and entertainment thrown in,” said Vanessa Jasinski. “We work to make quality, affordable housing a reality for individuals and families across the United States—now we want to share with you their stories.”

“What Living Means” is available on https://yescommunities.com/About/Podcast as well as major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

About YES Communities

YES Communities is an operator of manufactured housing communities and is based in Denver, Colorado. YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute's "Community Operator of the Year" from 2009 to 2019. For more information, please visit https://www.yescommunities.com.

Attachment

Clare Hatcher YES! Communities 1-833-625-0269 media@yescommunities.com