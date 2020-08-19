CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Today’s legal professionals need to better utilize their data to achieve greater productivity and collaboration in smart, secure ways that improve business outcomes. At the International Legal Technology Association’s (ILTA) 43rd annual conference, ILTA>ON 2020 , iManage will present its latest innovations and best practices to help law firms and corporate legal departments attain success in work productivity, knowledge management, improving client experience, and driving increased revenues through better service delivery.



WHEN: Aug. 24–28, 2020

WHERE: Virtual ILTA>ON is available from any device anywhere. Get your event tickets here . Visit iManage in the ILTA Solution Center. From there, click to video chat or book a demo.

KEY SPEAKING SESSIONS: iManage will present 14 innovation sessions during ILTA>ON, an iManage company update on Tuesday, Aug. 25, and two ILTA panels on Thursday, Aug. 27. Sessions are outlined below or for a printable agenda click here .

Monday, August 24 CDT

7:45 - 8:00 am, Setting the Stage – The New Digital Firm, Dan Carmel, CMO

Dan Carmel, CMO 8:00 - 8:30 am, Enabling Smarter Collaboration and Communication for Remote Work, Shawn Misquitta, VP of Product Management

Shawn Misquitta, VP of Product Management 8:30 - 9:15 am, Simplify DM with iManage Drive for Consumer-Like Sync Experience and Working on the Run: iManage Collaboration and Mobility Bridge the Gap,

Shawn Misquitta, VP of Product Management

and Shawn Misquitta, VP of Product Management 10:00 - 10:30 am, Making Documents Smarter with AI and Knowledge Management, Alex Smith, Global Product Management Lead, iManage RAVN

Alex Smith, Global Product Management Lead, iManage RAVN 10:30 - 11:00 am, Seven Ways to Make Your Attorneys’ Work Smarter (with Knowledge Unlocked), Alex Smith, Global Product Management Lead, iManage RAVN

Alex Smith, Global Product Management Lead, iManage RAVN 11:00 - 11:30 am, Empower Faster, More Desirable Transactions for Your Clients,

Alex Smith, Global Product Management Lead, iManage RAVN

Alex Smith, Global Product Management Lead, iManage RAVN 11:30 am - 12:00 pm, How iManage Security, Risk, and Governance Products Secure the Full Matter Lifecycle, Ian Raine, VP Product Management & Joy E. Spicer, VP of Risk & Compliance

Ian Raine, VP Product Management & Joy E. Spicer, VP of Risk & Compliance 12:00 - 12:30 pm, Automated Business Continuity – Workflow and Conflicts of Interest Coverage for the Entire Lifecycle of Your Clients and Matters , Joy E. Spicer, VP of Risk & Compliance

, Joy E. Spicer, VP of Risk & Compliance 12:30 - 1:00 pm, Solving today’s Information Governance Challenges: Product Theory to Real World Application, Ian Raine, VP Product Management

Tuesday, August 25 CDT

4:30 - 6:00 pm, iManage Company Update, Neil Araujo, CEO and Co-Founder & Dan Carmel, CMO

Wednesday, August 26 CDT

7:30 - 9:00 am, User Support Session, Chris RuBert, Head of iManage Support & Shawn Misquitta, VP of Product Management

Thursday, August 27 CDT

7:30 - 9:00 am, Security, Risk and Governance, Update and Roadmap, Gregg Luther, Senior Technical Consultant & Aaron Rangel, Director of Product Marketing

Gregg Luther, Senior Technical Consultant & Aaron Rangel, Director of Product Marketing 3:45 - 4:30 pm , ILTA Session: Why Your AI Project will Fail Without Clean Data and What to do About it, Panelist: Bryan Bach, Legal Knowledge Consultant, iManage

Panelist: Bryan Bach, Legal Knowledge Consultant, iManage 3:45 - 4:30 pm, ILTA Session: Solution Room – Document Management Systems, Facilitators: Shawn Misquitta, VP of Product Management & Jim Priz, Head of iManage Professional Services

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,500 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,500 law firms and 1,200 corporate legal departments and other enterprise customers – rely on iManage to deliver great client and corporate work – securely.