WHAT: Today’s legal professionals need to better utilize their data to achieve greater productivity and collaboration in smart, secure ways that improve business outcomes. At the International Legal Technology Association’s (ILTA) 43rd annual conference, ILTA>ON 2020, iManage will present its latest innovations and best practices to help law firms and corporate legal departments attain success in work productivity, knowledge management, improving client experience, and driving increased revenues through better service delivery.
WHEN: Aug. 24–28, 2020
WHERE: Virtual ILTA>ON is available from any device anywhere. Get your event tickets here. Visit iManage in the ILTA Solution Center. From there, click to video chat or book a demo.
KEY SPEAKING SESSIONS: iManage will present 14 innovation sessions during ILTA>ON, an iManage company update on Tuesday, Aug. 25, and two ILTA panels on Thursday, Aug. 27. Sessions are outlined below or for a printable agenda click here.
Monday, August 24 CDT
Tuesday, August 25 CDT
Wednesday, August 26 CDT
Thursday, August 27 CDT
About iManage
iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,500 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,500 law firms and 1,200 corporate legal departments and other enterprise customers – rely on iManage to deliver great client and corporate work – securely.
