(Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period of 2019)
The process with lenders for a sustainable financial solution is constructive and progressing. Reported EBITDA for the second quarter was negative by USD 10.1 million (USD 53.1 million positive), primarily reflecting all time low activity. Cash flow from operations was negative by USD 5.5 million (USD 19.9 million positive).
Although the market conditions and macro environment continue to be challenging due to effects of Covid-19 and the parallel oil price collapse, the company remains in constructive discussions with clients relating to upcoming and ongoing contracts on such subjects as temporary suspensions and/or deferral as well as commercial and payment terms. Further details are described in the Operations section later in this report. The company has also successfully implemented further cost and spend saving initiatives to adapt to the new reality and protect liquidity.
Prosafe had liquidity reserve of USD 177.5 million at the end of Q2 2020 (USD 241 million). The forbearance arrangement previously reported expired at the end of July. However, the process and creditor discussions remain constructive and lenders in general maintain their support of the company. Pending conclusions, the company continues to operate on a going concern basis to protect and create value through challenging market conditions on the assumption that there is justified hope for a sustainable financial solution.
Recent highlights
Jesper K. Andresen, Prosafe’s CEO says, “2020 is a lost year as the Covid-19 pandemic and weak market conditions have resulted in an unprecedented low fleet utilisation, low earnings and increased uncertainty about the outlook. This came on top of an already challenging financial situation where the company has initiated discussions with its lenders for a sustainable financial solution. Prosafe has, however, successfully implemented actions to protect people and assets, revised its operating model and business plan in order to adapt and position the company through the turmoil. The process with the lenders remains constructive and progressing. Meanwhile, the company is taking every step to protect liquidity while vigorously pursuing any commercial opportunity”.
A complete version of the Q2 2020 earnings release and the Q2 2020 presentation is attached and can be downloaded from www.prosafe.com and www.newsweb.no
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com
20 August 2020
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155
Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
Prosafe SE
Stavanger, NORWAY
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: