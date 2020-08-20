EVLI BANK PLC MANAGER'S TRANSACTION AUGUST 20, 2020, AT 2.00 PM (EET/EEST)
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Helander Sari
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Evli Bank Plc
LEI: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74_20200820130316_4
Transaction date: 2020-08-19
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000170915
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,500 Unit price: 9.0 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,500 Volume weighted average price: 9.0 EUR
For additional information, please contact:
Mikaela Herrala, Head of Marketing, communications and IR, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 50 544 5740, mikaela.herrala@evli.com
Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, the administration of incentive programs and Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is the highest ranked and most used institutional asset manager in Finland*.
Evli has a total of EUR 12.9 billion in client assets under management (net 6/2020). Evli Group's equity capital totals EUR 71.8 million and its BIS capital adequacy ratio is 15.3 percent (June 30, 2020). The company has around 250 employees. Evli Bank Plc's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
