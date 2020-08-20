ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout, the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, is honored to announce that SaaS provider Nozbe has chosen the 2Checkout Avangate Monetization Platform for the consolidated global online sales of Nozbe Teams, a productivity app for busy professionals.



As a B2B productivity app provider, Nozbe empowers teams to be more productive, manage tasks with greater efficiency, and communicate internally from anywhere, on any device. Using 2Checkout’s solution--and its strong configurable shopping cart, multiple localized payment options, and out-of-the-box eCommerce tools--Nozbe is now able to reach new markets, increase conversion rates and create a friendlier user experience—all from one platform. With 2Checkout’s merchant of record model, and complete commerce solution, which handles local taxes, invoicing and compliance, Nozbe no longer has to worry about burdensome back-office tasks that diverted resources and focus from its core business. With 2Checkout, Nozbe Teams has access to superior subscription management and billing capabilities, plus a flexible API for seamless in-app integration.

“We chose 2Checkout to handle our Nozbe Teams SaaS sales and make the checkout process as simple as possible, while offering a great customer experience for international clients. Thanks to our partnership with 2Checkout, we can focus on iterating on the product quickly while 2Checkout handles all the order management, payment processing, invoicing, subscription billing and international compliance related to online sales,” said Michael Sliwinski, Founder and CEO of Nozbe. “With this partnership, we can basically outsource all of our subscription management and digital commerce operations to 2Checkout, and focus on what we do best – team productivity.”

“At 2Checkout, we help simplify the complexity of digital commerce for our customers, while improving their online operations,” said Erich Litch, 2Checkout's President and Chief Operating Officer. “We are thrilled to see that our platform flexibility, coupled with deep localization and subscription billing tools, are helping Nozbe better serve its customers and expand quickly into international markets.”

About 2Checkout

2Checkout is the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses. It was built to help clients drive sales growth across channels and increase market share by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce like global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance, and risk, so they stay focused on innovating their products and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

About Nozbe

Since 2007, the Nozbe team has been on a passionate mission to guide people on the path to getting things done and communicating effectively. Their apps are appreciated by over 0.5 mln individuals and teams from all over the world. Everyone at Nozbe believes that work is not a place to go, but a thing to do, and that's why they all work remotely and communicate through tasks & comments in their Nozbe Teams app.

More information on https://nozbe.com/.