Verifone and Unzer Expand Strategic Partnership to Empower Merchants with Unified Payment Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verifone, a global leader in payments and commerce technologies, and Unzer, a leading European payment company, today announced a significant expansion of their strategic partnership. This enhanced collaboration integrates Verifone’s advanced hardware portfolio and robust acquiring processing capabilities directly into Unzer’s ecosystem, empowering merchants with a seamless, end-to-end commerce solution.





The expanded deal builds on top of Unzer and Verifone’s existing relationship, with Verifone now the preferred hardware provider for Unzer solutions. Through the integration, merchants can deploy a unified payment solution that spans the entire user journey – from checkout to payout, across in-store and online channels. The solution is powered by the UnzerOne software and Verifone’s acquiring processing, and deployed on leading-edge Verifone payment devices, setting the foundation for long-term merchant success.

Unzer chose Verifone for its distinct combination of continuous innovation and robust security. Launches like the recently expanded Verifone Victa device range and Verifone biometrics showcase the company’s pioneering market approach. Additionally, as one of the payment device providers with the most PCI PTS (Payment Card Industry PIN Transaction Security) v7 certifications, Verifone sets the standard for risk mitigation and delivering the highest level of security.

Unzer’s comprehensive UnzerOne platform powers the user journey. Through it, merchants can deploy new devices, accept online payments, manage and track sales, and receive payouts, all from a single interface. Capabilities like intelligent refunds and automatic compliance round off Unzer’s fully connected commerce experience.

Prasanna Narayan, Verifone EVP, Head of Product, commented on the significance of the partnership: “Verifone continues to redefine the boundaries of payment technology through innovative solutions and adaptable platforms. By combining our new generation Android hardware and acquiring processing power with Unzer's market-leading software, we are creating a robust payment grid for European merchants. This partnership showcases how our open ecosystem enables partners to deliver distinctive, reliable, future-ready payment experiences that help businesses secure their commerce infrastructure.”

Robert Bueninck, CEO of Unzer, said: “Together with Verifone, we are creating a single connected ecosystem that simplifies and powers retail operations across Europe. By combining Verifone’s in-store technology with Unzer’s end-to-end payment and software capabilities, we enable seamless shopping experiences and make payments as easy as they should be.”



The combined Unzer-Verifone solution is currently available for commerce providers in Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland. Expansion into other countries is scheduled through 2026. This rollout ensures that a wider network of partners and merchants can access the tools necessary to stay at the forefront of payment innovation. For a comprehensive look at Unzer’s solutions, visit https://www.unzer.com/en/. To explore Verifone solutions, visit https://www.verifone.com/.

About Unzer

Unzer helps companies go digital with simple and integrated payment and software solutions. Whether it’s shopping in-store, on mobile or online, or handling payments and daily business tasks, Unzer offers everything businesses need in one place – an ecosystem that makes retail simpler, more efficient and seamless for consumers.

More than 85,000 merchants across Europe already use Unzer's ecosystem. The company employs around 750 people in eight offices in Germany, Austria, Denmark and Luxembourg.

About Verifone

Verifone is a leading global payments technology provider trusted by the world's top brands. Verifone powers the boundless payments grid, enabling distinctive commerce experiences for merchants, fintech companies, and financial institutions wherever commerce happens. By combining a flexible platform, an open ecosystem of 2,500+ integrations, and four decades of payments expertise, Verifone eliminates payment complexity and expands what's possible across every payment channel. Each year, Verifone processes $8 trillion in transaction value across 165+ countries around the world helping businesses of all sizes to grow without limits. Learn more at: https://www.verifone.com/ and follow Verifone on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

