Cold Spring, Ky., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAV (Disabled American Veterans) announced the DAV & Auxiliary Virtual Salute, a special event scheduled to take place Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. Eastern time on the organization’s website and Facebook page, to honor advocates and supporters of America’s disabled veterans and update members on the organization’s accomplishments throughout the past year.

The event, which will present the organization’s Year-in-Review video and highlight its Outstanding Disabled Veteran of the Year, will also feature brief remarks from National Commander Stephen “Butch” Whitehead, National Adjutant Marc Burgess and Auxiliary National Commander Diane Franz, along with remarks from Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie. Other special guests will include longtime DAV supporter Gary Sinise and famed Hollywood actor, director and military advisor Dale Dye.

“We always look forward to honoring the incredible veterans advocates, supporters and volunteers at our national convention every year,” said Whitehead, who will serve another yearlong term at the helm of the organization. “Though this pandemic put a halt to doing that in person, DAV is committed to giving these champions the recognition they deserve for their unwavering dedication to our nation’s disabled veterans.”

Jesse Brown Youth Memorial Scholarship, George H. Seal Memorial Awards, Local Veterans Employment Representative Award, Disabled Veterans’ Outreach Program

Specialist Award, Outstanding Veterans Health Administration Employee of the Year, Outstanding Veterans Benefits Administration Employee of the Year, Outstanding National Cemetery Administration Employee of the Year, Large Employer of the Year, Midsize Employer of the Year, Small Employer of the Year, Arthur H. and Mary E. Wilson Award for Top Venture Impacting Veterans, Judge Marx Award, and the General Jonathan M. Wainwright Award.

The event will stream at DAV.org/VirtualSalute.

About DAV:

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million veteran members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

