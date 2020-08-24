ESCONDIDO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance edge computing, has received two anticipated purchase orders of $4.3 million for OSS mil-spec data storage units (DSUs) to be fulfilled in the second half of 2020.

These purchase orders are in conjunction with the previously announced $36 million, five-year sole-source supplier agreement to provide mil-spec flash storage arrays for an airborne military radar application.

The DSUs use high-speed flash storage contained in removable canisters for the easy and secure transport of high volumes of data from surveillance aircraft to ground-base stations. The systems are capable of storing encrypted data collected in real-time from advanced radar and other airborne sensors. These orders are inclusive of airborne and ground systems, spare canisters and support services.

“These full mil-spec products showcase the capabilities and benefits of our award-winning data storage units which feature our proprietary flash array technology, including high-performance, small size, light weight and portability,” commented OSS president and CEO, David Raun. “These follow-on purchase orders demonstrate the benefits to OSS of winning major AI on the Fly® applications, and how our data storage flash array technology has become a new standard for the U.S. military.”

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance computing modules and systems, including customized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator storage software. These products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications, and empower scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals to push the boundaries of their industries.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’ and on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, the schedule of deliveries and revenue recognition, the final value of the purchase orders received, the fulfillment of all purchase orders, the fitness of the products for a particular application and claims that the products are a standard for the military beyond this application. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

