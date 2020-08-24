MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new Automotive Grade low profile, high current dual inductor in the 2525 case size. Designed to replace the two inductors required in an automotive Class D audio amplifier with a single device, the Vishay Dale IHLD-2525GG-5A reduces board space requirements and component counts while providing improved THD performance over other inductor types.



To provide noise filtering in Class D amplifiers, the AEC-Q200 qualified device released today consists of two IHLP® inductors with operating temperatures up to +155 °C in one compact package. The IHLD-2525GG-5A features an optimized design that realizes higher quality sound and lower distortion than other solutions while offering low coupling for minimal cross-talk between its integrated inductors.

Designed to operate at higher carrier frequencies up to 2.1 MHz, the IHLD-2525GG-5A delivers high efficiency with typical DCR from 7.06 mΩ to 154 mΩ and a wide range of inductance values from 1.0 µH to 22 µH. The device provides rated current to 13.0 A and handles high transient current spikes without saturation. Packaged in a 100 % lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite construction that reduces buzz to ultra low levels, the dual inductor offers high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock.

Device Specification Table:

Case size 2525 Inductance range (µH) 1.0 to 22 DCR typ. (mΩ) 7.06 to 154 DCR max. (mΩ) 7.77 to 164.80 Heat rating current (A) 2.2 to 13.0 Saturation current (A) 2.5 to 12.3 SRF typ. (MHz) 10.9 to 56.7

Samples and production quantities of the new dual inductor are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks for large orders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

IHLP is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

