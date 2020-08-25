SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc. , (Nasdaq: EVSI, EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy security and outdoor media, announced that the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has ordered the EV ARC™ solar powered EV charging product to charge EVs, hybrids and GEMs (global electric motorcars) used in fleet operations.



This deployment will be the first of the patented EV ARC™ products by NREL and follows previous deployments of Envision’s patented Solar Tree® products. NREL ordered the EV ARC™ product equipped with the optional emergency power panel which has been used by Envision’s current customers to provide a source of power during blackouts and to power COVID emergency centers. EV ARC™ products are currently in use in four other DOE National Laboratories including Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, Sandia National Laboratories in Livermore and Idaho National Laboratory.

The U.S. Federal Government is the largest consumer of gasoline in the world today. Electrifying the Federal fleets will require significant amounts of EV charging infrastructure. Envision has already sold to multiple Federal agencies and is in the process of qualifying for the GSA schedule so that Federal departments can purchase Envision products without going through lengthy and resource consuming contracting processes. Envision currently has similar contracts in place with the State of California, New York City, State of Massachusetts, Exelon Power and The City of Pittsburgh.

“NREL is one of the world’s preeminent renewable energy and energy efficiency research laboratories,” said Envision Solar CEO, Desmond Wheatley. “We are delighted to have them select our EV charging infrastructure products. As the EV ARC is used more broadly we find acceptance of and interest in the product increasing which we believe will lead to continued growth in Federal sales, especially at a time of likely stimulus spending both here in the U.S. and in the EU.”

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products, for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

