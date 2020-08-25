RESTON, Va., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a distribution partnership with Centrify , a leading provider of Identity-Centric Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Centrify’s Master Government Aggregator™, making the company’s industry-leading multi-cloud-architected Identity-Centric PAM solutions available to the public sector through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule 70, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) contracts and the company’s reseller partners. In addition, Carahsoft will serve as Centrify’s distributor to the Canadian public sector.



"IT modernization, cloud transformation and remote work are increasing the complexity that government agencies face when securing access to critical infrastructure, and we believe that requires a more modern approach to Privileged Access Management," said Bill O’Neill, Vice President of Public Sector Sales at Centrify. "Carahsoft and its reseller partners have the expertise and resources that will accelerate Centrify's traction in the U.S. and Canadian public sector markets as we redefine legacy PAM as Identity-Centric PAM to better address current and future use cases and compliance requirements.”

As agencies and other organizations continue their digital transformation journeys, they struggle to manage identities that are fragmented across hybrid- and multi-cloud environments. This results in risk, data breaches, audit findings and unnecessary overhead costs. The legacy approach to PAM based on password vaults is no longer able to meet the needs of the modern threat landscape.

Centrify Identity-Centric PAM addresses this challenge for the public sector with cloud-native, multi-cloud-ready solutions that simplify the management of privileged identities and establish per-machine trust, handling human and non-human requesters including machines, services and APIs. Centrify Identity-Centric PAM establishes trust and then grants least privileged access just-in-time based on verifying who is requesting access, the context of the request and the risk of the access environment. Centrify centralizes and orchestrates fragmented identities, improves audit and compliance visibility, and reduces risk, complexity, and costs for the modern, hybrid enterprise.

Centrify is also the only pure PAM provider to achieve FedRAMP authority to operate for its Privileged Access Service, allowing government agencies to adopt Centrify’s cloud-ready service solutions and bolster mission security as they migrate an increasing volume of workloads to the cloud.

“As cyber threats continue to emerge, more and more organizations are searching for secure, remote access for employees to minimize cyber risk exposure and data breaches,” said Andres Azcuna, Director of the Centrify team at Carahsoft. “We are excited to add Centrify’s trusted PAM security solutions to Carahsoft’s portfolio to better protect our customers and reseller partners from threats that target their IT environment and cloud applications.”

Centrify’s multi-cloud PAM solutions are available immediately through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule 70 GS-35F-0119Y, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, and NASPO ValuePoint and NCPA cooperative purchasing contracts. For more information, contact the Centrify team at Carahsoft at (866) 421-4683 or Centrify@carahsoft.com .

