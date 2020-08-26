MONTREAL, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) will release its third quarter 2020 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

 Q3 2020 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
    
 Date :Wednesday, September 9, 2020
 Time:4:15 PM
 Dial-in numbers :1-647-788-4922 or 1-877-223-4471
 Live audio webcast:www.tc.tc/investors 
    
 CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK
  
 Availability dates :September 9 (7:30 PM) to September 23 (11:59 PM)
 Access telephone numbers:1-416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367 
 Access code :1288967

The following is the conference call calendar for the 2020 fiscal year, for your information:

 2020-2021 CALENDAR – UPCOMING QUARTERLY RESULTS
 4th quarter:Thursday, December 10, 2020

For further information:

Yan Lapointe
Director, Investor Relations
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc                                                                                          


 

 