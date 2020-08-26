ST. LOUIS, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) today announced that its subsidiary, Corrpro Companies, Inc., has been awarded a contract valued at more than $6 million to deliver a comprehensive package of cathodic protection services to prevent corrosion on new midstream pipeline construction in West Texas.



Corrpro leveraged its industry-leading engineering capabilities to design the full cathodic protection system, including AC mitigation, on more than 600 miles of pipeline. Corrpro will also install and commission the system and provide ongoing corrosion monitoring through close interval surveys to ensure the continued effectiveness of cathodic protection in place.

Corrpro has developed a new suite of asset integrity technology offerings in recent years to significantly improve the speed, accuracy and analytics associated with cathodic protection system performance. These tools include a digital database and robust analytics capabilities that provide critical, interactive, on-demand geospatial data and assessments of external corrosion threats to help guide faster and more targeted decision making for pipeline operators as part of their asset integrity management programs. Corrpro will utilize its proprietary asset integrity management hardware and software in several line locations for the project, as well as traditional monitoring methods, to identify and address challenges while improving safety for personnel and strengthening pipeline integrity.

Charles R. Gordon, Aegion’s President and CEO, said, “This is one of the larger project wins for Corrpro in recent years and is a perfect opportunity for the business to deliver a comprehensive offering of design, engineering, installation, material sales and ongoing pipeline integrity monitoring and remediation. Additionally, teams are able to leverage our recent technology investments through our asset integrity management portal to deliver more value and dynamic monitoring capabilities for our client.”

As an industry leader, Corrpro has provided full service cathodic protection solutions for more than 35 years and has been performing AC mitigation services for 20 years.

The project began this summer and is expected to conclude in spring 2021.

