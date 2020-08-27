Press release, Helsinki, 27 August 2020 at 14.30 (EEST)

Nexstim NBT® System with SmartFocus® TMS sold to Neurological Institute of Los Angeles

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that Neurological Institute of Los Angeles has purchased a Nexstim NBT® System with SmartFocus® TMS.

The Neurological Institute of Los Angeles (NILA) is a comprehensive, private neurological center that is focused on providing personalized patient care and on advancing neuroscience through novel research and clinical trials. They use Nexstim SmartFocus® TMS technology for depression therapy and research.

This is the fifth Nexstim NBT® system installed for depression treatment in California.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, said: “We are happy to announce that The Neurological Institute of Los Angeles has decided to purchase the NBT® system after an evaluation period. SmartFocus® TMS continues to be subject of intensive research also outside its clinically validated indications which highlights its possible potential to treat a host of currently intractable brain diseases and disorders.”

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com



