BOSTON and DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading provider of solutions to accelerate the development and delivery of innovative new therapies to improve world health, from Clinical through Commercialization, today announced it has signed a new master service agreement (MSA) with Pfizer Inc. This continues our decade-long partnership, demonstrating the longstanding trust built into the strategic collaboration. The agreement is for a three-year term with an option to extend for an additional two years.



“We are pleased to have the opportunity to continue partnering with Pfizer in their mission to deliver break-through therapies for patients,” said Jamie Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer. “Pfizer’s mission aligns perfectly with Parexel’s focus on putting the patient at the heart of everything we do and we have seen positive results from this alignment over our long-term relationship. We look forward to continuing to work with Pfizer to advance their important clinical development programs for the benefit of patients.”

The strategic focus of the new agreement with Pfizer is focused on driving industry-leading cycle times for Pfizer’s development efforts. Parexel will provide Pfizer clinical development services via full-service, hybrid and functional service provider (FSP) models across all therapeutic areas, including rare diseases, oncology, inflammation and immunology and internal and hospital-based medicines.

