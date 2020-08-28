OAKDALE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), announced that Pamela Swift has joined the bank as, Vice President, Branch Manager. She will be based out of the Modesto-Dale Road Branch.



Swift brings extensive knowledge to her new position. She has over 30 years of banking experience in the Central Valley. As Branch Manager, Pamela will oversee and manage sales and will be responsible for business development and deposit growth in the Modesto area.

“We are excited to welcome Pamela to the Oak Valley team,” stated Julie DeHart, SVP, Retail Banking Group Manager. “Her vast amount of banking experience, commitment to customer service, and understanding of the needs of local area businesses will play a key role in her ability to serve new and existing clients.”

Swift is currently a member of National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of San Joaquin and Hospice of San Joaquin. She has received a Presidential Circle of Excellence award and Top Business/Consumer Loan producer award from past employers. She also ranked #1 in Customer Service in her region for 8 consecutive years while with her previous employer. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with family and fishing.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes and Bishop.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.

Contact: Chris Courtney/Rick McCarty

Phone: (209) 848-BANK (2265)

Toll Free (866) 844-7500

www.ovcb.com