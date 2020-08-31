Hässleholm, Sweden, August 31st, 2020

Eolus has completed the construction of the Norwegian wind farm Stigafjellet. All conditions for the completion of the transaction between Eolus and ewz, the utility of the city of Zürich, regarding the establishment of the wind farm comprising 30 MW have been fulfilled and the buyer has taken over the facility.

In July 2018 Eolus signed an agreement with ewz regarding the sale of wind farm Stigafjellet comprising 7 wind turbines of the model SiemensGamesa SWT-DD-130 4.3 MW. ewz acquired all shares in the project company that holds the project rights and at the same time signed an agreement with Eolus regarding construction of the facility. The customer has provided construction financing. The agreement was made public through a press release on July 10th, 2018. All conditions for the fulfillment of the transaction regarding the wind farm have been met and final payment have occurred. Eolus revenue recognition for the agreement regarding construction of the wind farm has been done in accordance with the rules in IFRS 15, so called percentage of completion method.

Eolus will deliver asset management services for the wind farm.



For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 70 265 16 15

Johan Hammarqvist, Head of Communications, +46 720 50 59 11

