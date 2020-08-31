



Southfield, Michigan, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities, today announced the dates for its third quarter 2020 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will release its third quarter operating results on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, after the market closes. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. ET.

To Participate in the Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time.

U.S. and Canada: 877-407-9039

International: 201-689-8470

The conference call will also be available live on Sun Communities’ website www.suncommunities.com .

Conference Call Replay:

U.S. and Canada: 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671

Passcode: 13708698

The replay will be accessible through November 5, 2020.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

For Further Information at the Company:

Karen J. Dearing