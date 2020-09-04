QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its most recent residential real estate market statistics for the Quebec City Census Metropolitan Area (CMA), based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.
In total, 831 residential sales transactions were concluded in August 2020. This represents a remarkable 62 per cent increase compared to August of last year and the largest sales increase among the province’s six metropolitan areas.
“Cumulatively since the start of the year, sales in the Quebec City CMA have increased by 19 per cent compared to the same period last year. The Quebec City market is on a roll that has not been slowed down by the pandemic – quite the contrary, in fact!" said Julie Saucier, president and chief executive officer of the QPAREB. "A combination of factors already favourable to the recovery of the Quebec City market and the ultimately positive effect of the pandemic on residential real estate and on the savings rate of many households in the area are intensifying the popularity of residential properties, which are increasingly associated with a safe haven and an essential good."
In August, there were 4,973 active residential listings in the Quebec City CMA, a 33 per cent drop compared to August of last year. This particularly sharp decrease can be explained by a rapid acceleration in sales growth since the start of the year and a decrease in new listings.
