Vow ASA has through its subsidiary Scanship AS been awarded a contract with Carnival Cruise Line to deliver an advanced wastewater purification system to be retrofitted on the Carnival Magic. The system, designed to purify wastewater from more than 5 000 people aboard, will be installed during a scheduled drydock in 1Q2021.

“This contract signals a strong commitment for environmental sustainability even in disruptive times, and we are thrilled to continue our work with Carnival Cruise Line deploying advanced technologies to meet the highest discharge standard at sea”: Says CEO Henrik Badin in a statement.

With this contract, the total cruise order intake during 3Q20 for Vow ASA amounts to Euro 18.7 million.





About Vow ASA

In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW from 13 January 2020). The Vow group has 120 employees in Norway, France, Poland and the US.





