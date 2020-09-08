GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods, a leading air medical service in the U.S., and U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hunter Liggett, the military's premier Total Force Training Center and the U.S. Army Reserve's largest training installation, announced today that they have renewed their long-standing relationship, which has been in place since 2011.

The agreement guarantees a continued relationship for the next four years and allows for aircraft and crew to support the local community when not in active service of the military elements conducting training at the base.

Fort Hunter Liggett, located in Jolon, Calif., and its sub-installation, Parks Reserve Forces Training Area in the San Francisco Bay area, provide critical training areas, ranges, and facilities to support year-round joint, multi-component, and interagency training. At 165,000 acres, Fort Hunter Liggett offers training opportunities for all U.S. military components and those of allied nations.

Air Methods provides rotary wing emergency air medical services on the base, including two helicopter aircraft, flight paramedics and nurses, pilots, and mechanics. It is the nation’s largest provider of air medical emergency services, focusing on safe transport of critically ill patients. Across the United States, it operates a fleet of more than 400 helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, servicing 48 states while transporting more than 70,000 patients every year.

“We are pleased to continue this important partnership with Air Methods,” said Col. Charles Bell, Garrison Commander at Fort Hunter Liggett. “Air medical services are crucial to our operations as we provide important training for the men and women of our military, as well as our allies. These air ambulances are flying ICUs that provide unparalleled care, and we are glad we can count on them when the need arises.”

Air Methods also has robust protocols in place to care for patients who are known or suspected to be positive for COVID-19. Crews are dedicated to continuing care for all patients who require transport and practice comprehensive safety protocols, including personal protective equipment and thorough decontamination of the aircraft and crew after every flight.

“Air Methods is proud to continue this relationship with Fort Hunter Liggett, which is such an important military installation providing invaluable training,” said Jim Caryl, Vice President at Air Methods. “We are happy to serve both military personnel and the greater community to get them to the care they require as quickly as possible.”

About Air Methods

Air Methods (www.airmethods.com) is the leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 70,000 people every year. With nearly 40 years of air medical experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. United Rotorcraft is the Company’s products division specializing in the design and manufacture of aeromedical and aerospace technology. Air Methods’ fleet of owned, leased or maintained aircraft features more than 450 helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.

