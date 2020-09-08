CHICAGO, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ModelOp, a leading provider of ModelOps solutions, today announced it has been recognized in reports by industry analyst Gartner and included in the Forrester paper on the new and fast growing ModelOps market.



As enterprises become increasingly reliant on AI models to help them transform and reimagine business, the challenges of managing AI models is on the rise. According to Forrester research report, organizations must employ new ModelOps capabilities if they want to operate AI models at scale.

Gartner analysts report, “it is to be noted that ModelOps lies at the heart of any enterprise AI strategy.” In addition, “ModelOps is about creating a shared service that runs across the organization – enabling robust scaling, governance, integration, monitoring and management of various AI models. Adopting a ModelOps strategy should facilitate improvements to the performance, scalability and reliability of AI models.”

“Enterprises need to deploy AI solutions to become industry leaders, but they struggle to deploy, monitor and govern even a single AI model in production applications. The AI lifecycle must be continuous if it is to be successful,” reports Kjell Carlsson and Mike Gualtieri in the recently published Forrester report Introducing ModelOps To Operationalize AI .

“We are proud to receive this industry recognition as a provider of ModelOps capabilities,” says Pete Foley, CEO of ModelOp. “We recognized early on the need for enterprises to govern, monitor and automate the AI model operationalization process and have helped some of the largest financial companies in the world successfully automate and scale their AI model post-development process.” *

ModelOp continues to deliver new capabilities in their ModelOp Center solution. ModelOp Center automates, governs and monitors AI model operations and integrates with AI model develop tools, extending investments already made in AI model initiatives.

Additional Resources:

*Gartner “Innovation Insight for ModelOps,” Farhan Choudhary, et al, 6 August 2020

Gartner Disclaimer

Any reference made to “ModelOps” is about model operations platforms, not the company ModelOp. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ModelOp

ModelOp puts your models in business with the industry’s leading enterprise-class ModelOps solution. Large enterprises use ModelOp Center to extend their AI/ML investments and automate, govern and monitor AI model operations, across platforms and teams, resulting in reliable, compliant and scalable AI decision making.