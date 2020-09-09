Inseego’s second-generation 5G MiFi mobile hotspot brings Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband to remote workers, first responders, AR/VR, telemedicine, gaming and more

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband + 4G LTE = ultra-fast broadband access on-the-go

Connects up to 30 devices using Wi-Fi 6 for 4x data throughput per user

Sleek and compact hotspot, designed and developed in the U.S. with enterprise-grade security

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon and Inseego today announced the launch of the Inseego MiFi® M2100 5G UW mobile hotspot , built to deliver blazing-fast speeds across Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband1 and 4G LTE network. This powerful combination of 4G and 5G connectivity plays a critical role in unlocking new and flexible connected experiences required for today’s business and consumer applications.

The MiFi M2100 5G UW is now available at Verizon for $16.66 per month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR, $399.99 retail).

Connect with confidence

Inseego’s proprietary, advanced antenna design, combined with the powerful Qualcomm® Snapdragon® X55 5G modem, delivers a robust 5G connection to consumers and businesses accessing Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. The Inseego MiFi M2100 will also support Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network launching later this year.

Superior connectivity with Wi-Fi 6: For households and businesses with multiple users vying for bandwidth, the MiFi M2100 addresses Wi-Fi bottlenecks with the next generation of Wi-Fi technology, Wi-Fi 6, which provides a 4x increase in data throughput per user, compared to Wi-Fi 5. The MiFi M2100 connects up to 30 devices over Wi-Fi and the option for a direct tethered connection using the USB-C port, so you can bring 5G to your tablets, laptops and smartphones.

Enterprise-grade security: Designed and developed in the USA, the MiFi M2100 provides multiple layers of enhanced security to help protect your private data and defend against malware. IT departments can easily configure and control the settings for their users.

Charge up quickly for all-day connectivity: With a powerful 3500mAh removable battery for all-day performance, the MiFi M2100 can also be used as a battery bank to charge a phone, tablet or other connected device. Power users will love the 8500mAh accessory battery (sold separately and available later this year) for extended use.

Easy to use: Compact and portable, the MiFi M2100 fits in your pocket, purse or backpack to provide fast internet access on the go. With a large 2.4” touchscreen display and simple menus, it makes it easy to connect your devices, view important information and protect your data.

Enabling 5G for everyday life

From data-hungry consumers to remote workers to cutting-edge enterprise applications, the MiFi M2100 combines lightning-fast, ultra-low lag performance with secure 5G, including Verizon’s upcoming 5G Nationwide network, and 4G LTE connectivity for a world of exciting new applications in healthcare, emergency response, entertainment and other areas, including:

Work-from-home employees, travelers, kiosks and other business needs. Unlike public-Wi-Fi networks or overcrowded home networks, a MiFi hotspot provides a separate, secure connection for business travelers, remote workers and other needs

Educators and students needing internet access for safe and secure distance learning

Government employees and financial institutions requiring best-in-class performance and security

Enterprise networks (including private LTE/5G networks in the CBRS band). The MiFi M2100 provides a mobile, high-speed connection for AR/VR visualization, telemedicine, video transmission (both downloads and uploads) and other enterprise applications

Entertainment applications such as video streaming and gaming

Availability

Visit vzw.com/internet-devices/inseego-mifi-m2100-5g-uw for more information about the Inseego MiFi M2100 5G UW or to order yours today.

15G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband and fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com

