WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend of 44.5 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable Oct. 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 30, 2020. The Company has approximately 91.0 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.



National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for four operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com .