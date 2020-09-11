LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first show distributed on Big Screen Entertainment Group’s (OTC:BSEG) new podcast platform has proved a big winner at one of broadcasting’s most long established and prestigious award shows.



At the 62nd annual Southern California Journalism Awards – which attracted nearly 2,000 entries – Big Screen’s President of Development, Sandro Monetti was named top Host in the radio section for his pop culture podcast, Who’s The Best?

As part of Big Screen’s push towards new technology and quality content to add to its existing media interests, the public company earlier this year began distributing the show in which a panel of celebrities and showbiz insiders debate with BBC and CNN contributor Sandro the great pop culture icons from franchises like James Bond, Batman and Star Wars.

Later this year, a first televised edition of the podcast will be coming to Big Screen’s streaming channel, Big Stream Entertainment, on ROKU and its OTT app. That will also be presented by Monetti whom awards judges praised as “a whimsical, wonderful and entertaining host.”

Who’s The Best is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other major platforms, via the show’s website at www.whosthebest.fm , or you can listen to highlights from the podcast and read more about the awards show here https://lapressclub.org/2020-socal-radio/

Los Angeles-based Big Stream Entertainment Group is a 15-year-old distribution and production company which has a number of other IP’s in the works as it builds a commercial slate in the fast-evolving media landscape.

About Big Screen Entertainment (BSEG)

Big Screen Entertainment Group is a well-established distribution and production company based in Los Angeles which turned 15-years old this year. The Company has grown to specialize in production, post-production, and distribution in the US, Internationally and China. It continues to grow and evolve into new commercial models in an ever-changing media world.

