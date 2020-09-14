Company announcement no. 33 - 20

14 September 2020





Notification of Managers’ transactions

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) hereby announces in accordance with section 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation), to have received the following notifications from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NTG:

Jørgen Hansen (Board Member, Deputy Chairman)

Jørgen Hansen has on 14 September 2020 through H5 Capital ApS (wholly-owned subsidiary of H5 Holding A/S, a holding company of founder and board member Jørgen Hansen and his descendants) sold 1,819,062 shares in NTG of nominally DKK 20 each at a price of DKK 121 per share. Reference is made to the attached notification.

Michael Larsen (Executive Manager, CEO)

Michael Larsen has on 14 September 2020 through ML Invest Køge ApS sold 350,852 shares in NTG of nominally DKK 20 each at a price of DKK 121 per share. Reference is made to the attached notification.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO +45 76 32 09 89

ir@ntg.dk

Press

Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Group Director +45 76 32 09 90

press@ntg.dk

Attachments:

Company announcement no. 33-20_attachment_notification_H5 Capital ApS

Company announcement no. 33-20_attachment_notification_ML Invest Køge ApS

Attachments