LIVERMORE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), a leading semiconductor test and measurement supplier, announced today that it has created a family of engineering probes optimized for operation at cryogenic temperatures. The probes can be used to test the performance of devices operating at temperatures as low as 4 kelvin, such as those in development for use in supercomputers and quantum computing applications.



The promise of quantum computing to solve complex problems far beyond today’s supercomputer capabilities, the exponential growth in data center power consumption, and the demand for high performance image sensors for security, military, and health care use, have inspired revolutionary new technologies. Extraordinary gains in speed, power efficiency, and sensitivity over traditional CMOS implementations can be achieved, but these advances require highly specialized test and measurement tools operating just a few degrees above absolute zero temperature.

FormFactor’s cryogenic probe collection enables on-wafer testing for DC (DCP Series Probes), high frequency RF (|Z|, Multi-|Z| and T-Wave Probes), and optical applications (LWP Series).

“The challenges of probing at these extreme low temperatures are significant,” said Matt Losey, SVP and GM of the Probes Business Unit at FormFactor. “FormFactor’s cryogenic probes are engineered with materials and architectures which thrive under cryogenic conditions to deliver superior performance for the high data rates required to test emerging computing ICs.”

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

